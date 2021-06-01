It’s possible that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is simply trolling, but we imagine this was on his schedule anyway. Florida has been working on legislation that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, and DeSantis signed it into law June 1, which WFLA News notes is the first day of Pride Month.

Is there some moratorium on signing legislation during Pride Month? The Associated Press story to which the article links doesn’t mention the Pride Month angle, so someone at KFLA must have slipped that into the tweet. We suppose he could have waited a day and signed it on the second day of Pride Month.

The AP adds: “The new law, sure to be challenged as unconstitutional, inflames an already contentious discussion unfolding nationally as Republican-controlled states move to limit the rights of LGBTQ people.” No editorializing there.

