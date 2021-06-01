It’s possible that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is simply trolling, but we imagine this was on his schedule anyway. Florida has been working on legislation that would ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, and DeSantis signed it into law June 1, which WFLA News notes is the first day of Pride Month.

#BREAKING: On first day of Pride Month, @GovRonDeSantis signs bill banning transgender females from girls' and women's sports https://t.co/2jCkSMXN3A pic.twitter.com/mhyDi3foow — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) June 1, 2021

Is there some moratorium on signing legislation during Pride Month? The Associated Press story to which the article links doesn’t mention the Pride Month angle, so someone at KFLA must have slipped that into the tweet. We suppose he could have waited a day and signed it on the second day of Pride Month.

Also known as “June” — GRANITE® (@camp_zion) June 1, 2021

I'll have tell my buddy that his birthday's on "the 24th of Pride Month" from now on. — 🍀 Bad Boy Unga Bunga Club 🍀 (@TyroneWiyyums) June 1, 2021

So he’s supposed to do NOTHING as THE Governor based on what “month” it is? pic.twitter.com/NMriVwjL4X — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 1, 2021

Best governor in the country. — Okay. (@corrcomm) June 1, 2021

FANTASTIC!!!! Thank you for protecting girls, women and reality, @GovRonDeSantis! — Melissa B 🏃‍♀️💪🏋️‍♀️ (@InaudibleNoise) June 1, 2021

King — Bigtiny 🇻🇦 (@bigtiny02) June 1, 2021

HERO — russofolk (@russofolk) June 1, 2021

lit — collectors edition no. 42 (@violet3000) June 1, 2021

Based — some guy (@drl909) June 1, 2021

power move — W1NTER (@W1NTER111) June 1, 2021

Brilliant decision. Much appreciated. — Sahan_Jr (@Sahan_jr91) June 1, 2021

I like the way he sees a problem then solves it. — gypsum josh (@Josh_Sherrill_) June 1, 2021

Legend — Hussein Alrefai (@Husseinalrefa3i) June 1, 2021

And we welcome the legislation with open arms! — Josh Fetzer (@jrfetzer) June 1, 2021

Thank you for signing this legislation and keeping sports on a competitive level for girls! — Dito08 (@Dito081) June 1, 2021

DeSantis is awesome. — Old Sea Dawg (Biden is a dirty chinese commie)🍀 (@OldSeaDawg76) June 1, 2021

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Víctor De La Rosa (@VdelaRosaM) June 1, 2021

DeSantis 2024, FTW! 🇺🇸 — Todd (@toddva99) June 1, 2021

Maybe one day I can vote for this guy….. — TheTwitMagnate (@thetwitmagnate) June 1, 2021

This is a good thing. Stop trying to twist the narrative — RayJay #SternburgOUT (@PrimeMeadows) June 1, 2021

Thank you Governor. I love Florida — dsgrntld millenial 2 🥖 #FreeAssange (@SpeechFreedom3) June 1, 2021

The AP adds: “The new law, sure to be challenged as unconstitutional, inflames an already contentious discussion unfolding nationally as Republican-controlled states move to limit the rights of LGBTQ people.” No editorializing there.

