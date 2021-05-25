His opponents were calling Donald Trump a puppet of Vladimir Putin before he was even elected and continued doing so despite anti-Russian policies such as furnishing Ukraine with lethal arms, something the Obama administration had refused to do. And Trump would have been called a puppet for allowing the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will make Russia rich selling natural gas.

The thing is, it was President Biden who dropped the sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline (while killing construction of our own Keystone XL pipeline), so he wasn’t bowing to Putin. Why then? Well, because it’s almost complete, so, why not?

BIDEN: "I have been opposed to Nord Stream 2 from the beginning but it's almost completed… Impose sanctions now would be counterproductive in terms of our European relations." pic.twitter.com/IhJKIW35iP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 25, 2021

Keystone pipeline is almost completed — Johnny Brittner 🇺🇲 (@JohnnyBrittner) May 25, 2021

The border wall is almost completed as well. — David Ware (@dpware9) May 25, 2021

Keystone was completed (or close), yet you chose to close that one down. That’s counterproductive of our OWN relations…but you didn’t care — Gerard Ryan (@BearDown316) May 25, 2021

How convenient. — Ken Copper (@ken_copper) May 25, 2021

How does that make any sense? You could argue that the Keystone pipeline was also “almost completed”. — CJ Seales (@S3ALES) May 25, 2021

You know, they almost have control of Ukraine anyway — LibertyInterests (@SluggoRemains) May 25, 2021

What a cop out. — Bryan Greenway (@bgreenway) May 25, 2021

So he has it both ways …again — Cranky Express (@CrankyExpress) May 25, 2021

Wimp. — San Diego Pete (@SanDiegoPete1) May 25, 2021

Putin's puppet — Totnan Klar (@totnan111) May 25, 2021

What an idiot. The sanctions were already in place for crying out loud. — iWillEnlightenYou (@StorkGburg) May 25, 2021

This imbecile needs to be impeached. He hasn’t a single clue what he’s doing or talking about. — Kristena Kirk (@1972Birdie) May 25, 2021

What an idiot. Stopping U.S. pipelines that are almost finished is counter-productive in terms relations with your own CITIZENS. Dolt. — Robert Young (@rkyoung70) May 25, 2021

