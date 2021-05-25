His opponents were calling Donald Trump a puppet of Vladimir Putin before he was even elected and continued doing so despite anti-Russian policies such as furnishing Ukraine with lethal arms, something the Obama administration had refused to do. And Trump would have been called a puppet for allowing the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will make Russia rich selling natural gas.

The thing is, it was President Biden who dropped the sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline (while killing construction of our own Keystone XL pipeline), so he wasn’t bowing to Putin. Why then? Well, because it’s almost complete, so, why not?

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenNord Stream 2RussiaVladimir Putin