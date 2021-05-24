As Twitchy reported earlier, Iranian Supreme Leader Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei openly called for genocide on Twitter Monday, praying that “Palestine’s recent Jihad” would “purify the Holy Land from the contamination of the usurpers.” It seems that purging Donald Trump from social media didn’t get rid of all the mean tweets.

Florida Ron DeSantis this morning held a press conference to announce his signing of a bill that would allow Floridians to sue the big social media platforms for monetary damages if they feel they’ve been treated unfairly. The law also allows the state to fine social media companies for removing the accounts of state and local candidates.

A reporter asks if this is about Trump’s de-platforming, to which DeSantis pointed out that Trump has been banned but Khamenei still enjoys a platform to call for genocide, which led to a standing ovation.

JUST IN – Florida Gov. DeSantis has just signed a bill into law that would allow everyday Floridians to sue Big Tech Platforms for monetary damages. pic.twitter.com/yeHYG9btEx — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 24, 2021

According to CBS Miami, DeSantis prefaced the signing of the bill with this statement:

This is a big problem, we don’t even need to get into the election interference that we see from Silicon Valley on major issues that deserve robust debate, Silicon Valley has been acting as a council of censors, they cancel people, when mobs come after people they will pull them down, they shadow ban people which created partisan echo chambers, and honestly, they are some of the major reasons why this country is divided for doing what they are doing. And the worst part about this, Silicon Valley thinks they know better than you. So their power up to this point has effectively been unchecked and they used this power to impose their orthodoxies and their ideology on our public square. This is not how a free society should operate.

Well said.

Nobody should be above the law. We have 20-ish (un-elected) tech media moguls, who steer national policy and do whatever they want. No bueno. — ₿ill Skidd (@BillSkidd) May 24, 2021

This is how you begin to break up these damn tech platforms who have taken control of the commons and changed their “open platform” idea into an editorializing publisher — TheManTheGuyTheDude (@TheManTheGuyTh1) May 24, 2021

