Remember when the U.S. military went after Tucker Carlson for saying President Biden was feminizing the armed forces? Suddenly the diversity and inclusion officers were on their Twitter accounts trying to prove which branch was most feminized. But that’s not all; as we reported, the Navy is encouraging its sailors to become woke by recommending books by authors such as Ibram X. Kendi.

President Trump had tried (too late, unfortunately) to root critical race theory out of the government, but now it’s entrenched, and a Space Force officer has been relieved of command for criticizing the military’s diversity and inclusion programs.

CBS News reports:

The Space Force has relieved an officer of his command after recent comments he made on a podcast criticizing the diversity and inclusion initiatives the military has recently been encouraging.

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier, who was promoting his new book “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military” on the podcast “Information Operation” with host L. Todd Wood, claimed inclusion and diversity training are based in Marxism and critical race theory, which examines systemic racism and how institutions have benefited white people.

During the podcast and in his new book, Lohmeier singled out The New York Times 1619 Project, which looks at the impact slavery had on the foundation of American institutions. He called the teachings about systemic racism that are proliferating in schools “un-American.”

And? It’s ridiculous that the 1619 Project has become a sacred text that can’t be criticized without you being accused of not wanting to teach slavery in schools. And yes, the training is based in Marxism; only now, school students, office workers, and soldiers are tasked with identifying as oppressors or the oppressed not by class but by race.

Not bad; his book is ranked No. 1 in the military policy genre on Amazon.

We wonder what the Chinese military’s diversity and inclusion training looks like. Russia’s too. Just curious. How are they preparing for war?

