Remember when the U.S. military went after Tucker Carlson for saying President Biden was feminizing the armed forces? Suddenly the diversity and inclusion officers were on their Twitter accounts trying to prove which branch was most feminized. But that’s not all; as we reported, the Navy is encouraging its sailors to become woke by recommending books by authors such as Ibram X. Kendi.

President Trump had tried (too late, unfortunately) to root critical race theory out of the government, but now it’s entrenched, and a Space Force officer has been relieved of command for criticizing the military’s diversity and inclusion programs.

Space Force officer relieved of command after criticizing military diversity and inclusion trainings on a conservative podcast https://t.co/pGBqjPfL1I — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2021

CBS News reports:

The Space Force has relieved an officer of his command after recent comments he made on a podcast criticizing the diversity and inclusion initiatives the military has recently been encouraging. Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier, who was promoting his new book “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military” on the podcast “Information Operation” with host L. Todd Wood, claimed inclusion and diversity training are based in Marxism and critical race theory, which examines systemic racism and how institutions have benefited white people. During the podcast and in his new book, Lohmeier singled out The New York Times 1619 Project, which looks at the impact slavery had on the foundation of American institutions. He called the teachings about systemic racism that are proliferating in schools “un-American.”

And? It’s ridiculous that the 1619 Project has become a sacred text that can’t be criticized without you being accused of not wanting to teach slavery in schools. And yes, the training is based in Marxism; only now, school students, office workers, and soldiers are tasked with identifying as oppressors or the oppressed not by class but by race.

🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 18, 2021

Spin away with your lying propaganda…. — cwilliams1113wy (@cwilliams1113wy) May 18, 2021

In space no one can hear you woke. — Jeff Lindstrom (@jeffinshanghai) May 18, 2021

In a few years, the US military will fight over who wears the most pink or red lipstick. — ©️Carlos*️⃣ (@KafRoberto) May 18, 2021

Y'all have really perfected that headline spin. — Jeremiah Smith (@jeremysawesome) May 18, 2021

Not bad; his book is ranked No. 1 in the military policy genre on Amazon.

So CBS news is just full on propaganda now. — Mike 🗯 (@mike_r_) May 18, 2021

Don't be fooled.. This is a bigger issue than we actually know. — 👑 David – 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@DFM2099) May 18, 2021

“Diversity and Inclusion” has become a cover for neo-Marxist theory indoctrination. The secret is out and more people are getting tuned into this truth. — ModernMaccabi (@ModernMaccabi) May 18, 2021

He criticized Marxism…. why the hell would ostracize someone for that? Plz… tell me how Marxism is GOOD?! — Kels (@kelseyfisher24) May 18, 2021

What a truly shady way on how you framed this. You wonder why ppl don't trust the media. — Eric Sloss (@EricSloss1383) May 18, 2021

He ain't lying🤷‍♂️ — Dash 𓅓☀️ (@MrDash2020) May 18, 2021

If they’re that precious they can’t take criticism of their divisive Marxist training program devised by the Chinese Govt’ then he’s better off out of there. It’s a nest of vipers. — Nicolai D’Ionescu (@IonescuNicolai) May 18, 2021

Spin like this is why people don’t trust the media. No mention of Marxism – seriously?! — Jeffrey Lovell 🇺🇸 (@jeffreymlovell) May 18, 2021

This is a lie. He specifically criticized Critical Race Theory, which is a Marxist and hateful ideology. Not diversity and inclusion training. — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) May 18, 2021

No he just doesn’t agree with Critical Race Theory. I’m not surprised you fucked this up as well though. — Jackson Pokorney (@JacksonPokorney) May 18, 2021

Speaking the truth gets you fired these days. — Marcus Hock (@marcus1320) May 18, 2021

Diversity of ideas is forbidden — DJ JC (@CalcagnoJohndj) May 18, 2021

"Military diversity and inclusion trainings." You are a mainstream media propaganda outlet. He spoke out against the racist and incorrect Marxist Critical Race Theory being taught in our institutions. Fired for wrongthink. — The Nostalgic Nationalist ✝️ (@NostalgicUSA) May 18, 2021

Matthew was displaying leadership by speaking up against racist Critical Race Theory. Staying quiet while people are brainwashed isn't leadership. — Kevin Gannon (@KevinGa28076303) May 18, 2021

I thought the officer criticized Marxist critical race theory training that teaches all whites are racist and the US is a racist country that began in 1619 not 1776. — Gayle (@GayleWynds) May 18, 2021

Nice framing bro. — Narsh Kajke (@narshkajke) May 18, 2021

He was removed from his position, because he spoke the truth about “critical race theory”. Yup he has been canceled, because he is a free thinker. The @JoeBiden regime is running America like a Democrat Communist country. Wake up people, they don’t care about you, just your vote. — Not A Sheep (@ScreaminReelz) May 18, 2021

Marxist race theory is far from inclusion. CBS is now a racism peddling tool. — silence dogood (@silence31356418) May 18, 2021

Sad times for our military. — Bart Connor (@BartConnor1) May 18, 2021

We wonder what the Chinese military’s diversity and inclusion training looks like. Russia’s too. Just curious. How are they preparing for war?

