It puzzles us, but a lot of people in the comments are thanking California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and we can’t tell why: are they thanking him for finally reopening the state and dropping the mask mandate, or are they thanking him for waiting another month to adopt the CDC’s new guidance that is going into place in places like New York:

NYS will adopt the CDC's mask & social distancing guidance for vaccinated people. Masks are strongly recommended in indoor settings where vaccination status is unknown. They will be required on public transit, in schools & some communal settings. https://t.co/TQonSTSJgb pic.twitter.com/XqtIkczmom — NYSDOH (@HealthNYGov) May 17, 2021

Then again, there are a lot of people in New York State’s comments saying this will kill more people — and New York knows how to kill people.

Along with fully reopening, CA will implement new CDC mask guidelines on 6/15. Until then – masks indoors for everyone, masks outdoors if you are unvaccinated & can’t distance. The next 4 weeks will give CA time to get more shots in arms. The future is bright. Get vaccinated. https://t.co/XdZfkpnfxM — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 17, 2021

As Twitchy reported earlier, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky unhelpfully said that the CDC’s new guidance, which she announced, didn’t mean there was a mandate to take off your mask and there was no need for everybody to “start ripping off their masks.”

If NY can drop their mandate this week then there's NO reason why CA has to wait until June 15th… — Ken Platt (@KenPlatt45) May 17, 2021

No masks for weeks and doing just finehttps://t.co/pUUiq0doWS — Don Julio70 (@DJulio70) May 17, 2021

Keep moving that goal post — xanadu 🇺🇸 (@XanaduNow12) May 17, 2021

There's a simple reason for this. Teachers' unions. By June 15, school will be out for the year. I just wish the Governor would be honest about his decisions being "guided", not by science or Federal guidelines. He does what his donors tell him to do. — Justin Johnson (@Justinformed) May 17, 2021

💯💯💯 — Nicole Ferrigno Delgado (@nikkidelgado325) May 17, 2021

As usual, not science based, but union based. 6/15 is not a hard date either and could easily get delayed. All California citizens should be free to make their own health choices. — I. D. Bishop (@IDBishop) May 17, 2021

Done with the masks now. CDC said it’s OK. — peggrae52 (@podunk52) May 18, 2021

Decision has no basis in science at this juncture. California has vaccinated more of its people than any other state. You have preached all along about listening to the experts and their recommendations. The CDC has spoken, yet you have decided not to listen. Recall time. — Brent Sacks (@SacksBrent) May 17, 2021

I voted for this administration and don’t support the recall. But delaying lifting the mask mandate A FULL MONTH when the rest of the nation seems to be doing otherwise is… confusing. And, purely from an optics standpoint, it’s insane. — Jason Bowers (@BigShotJason) May 17, 2021

I thought u followed the science? 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Shih Tzu Momma (@lisamarieknits1) May 17, 2021

So you will have to wear one at the French Laundry between bites. — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) May 17, 2021

There goes Newsom with his super secret special science (aka union payouts) again. — Kelly Sams (@KellySams20) May 17, 2021

Science said wear a mask – we wore a mask. Science says if vaccinated you don’t need to wear a mask. We still need to wear masks. So are we following science or not? For a year we’ve been preached to that CA is following science – when it’s convenient apparently — Nicole Ferrigno Delgado (@nikkidelgado325) May 17, 2021

I've heard 'follow the science' for months. It was all a lie. Democrats hate science. — Lil' Tweet (@localsdguy1) May 17, 2021

A month??? Guess the Governor doesn’t believe in science anymore….. — Tom Skates (@SkatesTom) May 17, 2021

How about get bent — Finally_Foo (@StairwayToo7) May 17, 2021

WTF? Last week they said ditch the masks if vaccinated. You guys are a total disaster. — CalmDown (@Lolsonrealtor) May 17, 2021

No and no. You are a SCIENCE DENIER. In my neck of the California woods we're about 80% mask free, indoors & out. — Anise (@AniseSugarman) May 17, 2021

At least we’re staying consistent and not following science. Complete morons are running this state. @GavinNewsom — Paul Gardin (@paul_gardin) May 17, 2021

Teachers Unions got you by the balls. Don’t even pretend this is about science. — Mr. Allen 😄 (@AllenFree_AF) May 18, 2021

Follow the CDC only up to the point it doesn’t suit your interests. We’re done with you. #RecallGavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/Yq6tnohV0r — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) May 17, 2021

But the “science and data” says we can open today!!#FreeTheFace — DaveMason25 (@DaveMason25) May 17, 2021

So on the 14th it will be bad, on the 13th it will be worse, but at 12:01 on the 15th it is magically fine? You guys are idiots. — MW_ATL (@MW_ATL) May 17, 2021

Even President Biden has said you can drop the mask if you’re vaccinated.

