It puzzles us, but a lot of people in the comments are thanking California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and we can’t tell why: are they thanking him for finally reopening the state and dropping the mask mandate, or are they thanking him for waiting another month to adopt the CDC’s new guidance that is going into place in places like New York:

Then again, there are a lot of people in New York State’s comments saying this will kill more people — and New York knows how to kill people.

As Twitchy reported earlier, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky unhelpfully said that the CDC’s new guidance, which she announced, didn’t mean there was a mandate to take off your mask and there was no need for everybody to “start ripping off their masks.”

Even President Biden has said you can drop the mask if you’re vaccinated.

