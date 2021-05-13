All of those overcrowded migrant facilities with cage-like features holding unaccompanied minors are emptied out now, right? At least that’s what you’d assume, since the mainstream media has stopped covering it. NBC News, however, surprised us with a story of migrant children trapped on parked buses overnight while waiting to be transported to sponsors.
NBC News: Some migrant children stuck overnight on parked buses before going to family or sponsors, says advocate https://t.co/qpkeuK8yDB
— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) May 13, 2021
In at least one case described to NBC News, a family says their 15-year-old son waited on buses from Saturday to Wednesday before beginning the long journey from Dallas to Seattle.
The boy, Joel, came from Honduras to reunite with his mother, Doris, and uncle Elvin in Washington, all of whom asked that only their first names be used.
…
An NBC News crew on location in the parking lot Tuesday night counted nine buses total, with some coming and going. The crew said they observed kids on the buses Tuesday night and kids on the buses on Wednesday morning when the crew returned.
It is unclear how many children have remained on the buses as long as Joel. Doris and Elvin said Joel told them Tuesday “muchos niños,” many children, were staying on the buses for consecutive days and nights.
Doris and Elvin were then told by HHS to expect Joel on Friday. He has spent more than 42 days in HHS care.
So … kids in even smaller cages?
https://t.co/LoYiBgMBXy pic.twitter.com/97JFjUdLbK
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2021
@aoc #FraudSquad pic.twitter.com/3gFykXj9nR
— Scott Donnelly (@Scott40756193) May 13, 2021
Joe Biden’s America
— Truth 🇺🇸 (@theRealTrueFan) May 13, 2021
We're not even given the transparency to know what the hell is going on with these kids. Where are they? Media blackout is unacceptable.
— USE_ECONOMICWITHDRAWAL (@USEECONOMICWIT1) May 13, 2021
Its amusing that democrats don't care at all now that it's politically inconvenient. I mean it was always obvious they didn't care to anyone not suffering from TDS, but watching them try to defend it now is a chuckle. 😂
— LetsBeFriends (@CovfefeLover3) May 13, 2021
this is all perfectly fine it’s a perfectly fine bus and definitely not fascism or xenophobia
— Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) May 13, 2021
Almost resembles a giant cage 🤥
— Blake (@BLeeOU1) May 13, 2021
VP is on it pic.twitter.com/WS8dITCmPk
— McMurphy Memes (@mcmurphy_pat) May 13, 2021
— GregoryArizona (@GTJArizona) May 13, 2021
But everything is getting better at the border. Fewer children in INS custody; they are all on buses.
— wynburn (@wynburn1Wynburn) May 13, 2021
On their way to the concentration camps
— Center (@socialismblowws) May 13, 2021
Now just turn south.
— Hellion 2172 (@hellion2172) May 13, 2021
Drop them off at their respective foreign embassies for immediate repatriation to their countries of origin
The USA ain't the world's babysitter
— Soulsy Soulsborne (@overthrow) May 13, 2021
Their parents could have kept them home.
— Ken (@Surfnsrq1) May 13, 2021
Biden's Cages.
— Pontiacaholic ✴ (@pontiacaholic) May 13, 2021
More than 42 days in HHS care, i.e, cages? Do you know how many liberal heads would have exploded if that happened under Trump?
Related:
Heath and Human Services asks Pentagon to house migrant children at two Texas military bases https://t.co/BQVey8cQ6x
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 24, 2021