As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Raw Story reprinted a damning study showing that states led by GOP governors (and hence had more lax rules about COVID) had higher COVID death rates than states run by Democratic governors. However, plenty of people noted that the study only looked at a three-month period in 2020 — and conveniently missed the huge spike in deaths in states like New York and New Jersey earlier in the year.

Now ABC News is weighing in with its study, which shows that those COVID hotspots health experts warned about weren’t so hot after all.

Bars, gyms and restaurants were just a few settings health experts warned could become hotbeds for COVID-19 as states began reopening. Yet, public data analyzed by ABC News tells a different story. https://t.co/viRrOiXhR9 — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2021

Huh.

Where is the accountability?! Where are the media/expert apologies?! Where are the lawsuits?! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) May 13, 2021

Maybe you should've been investigating instead of regurgitating. — HarloweWilcox (@HarloweWilcox) May 13, 2021

So pretty much the lockdowns were pointless and ruined people’s lives. Good to know — Chris Riskowski (@PicksPolish) May 13, 2021

Those of us who understood the science told you a year ago the restrictions were useless and prolonged the outbreak. Yet our faithful TV watchers fell for every fear tactic they sold you. Turn off the TV there is no pandemic. — Brian Peters (@Bpeterssquare) May 13, 2021

This is so obvious — Mike Sullivan (@MikeDSully) May 13, 2021

Yeah, No shit. — Publius0715 (@Publius0715) May 13, 2021

History books and old medical journals could’ve told you the same thing…would of taken you about 15 minutes to figure it all out. 🤯 — Quotes by Adam (@Quotes_by_Adam) May 13, 2021

No shit? Really? Wow. It’s not like many of us haven’t been saying this from the beginning. Now you discover reality and science? I though we were all “anti-science Trumpers?” — MikeUnleashed 🌹 (@CaccioppoliMike) May 13, 2021

The media needs to be held responsible for treason — FOMO Capital, LP (@__FOXNEWS) May 13, 2021

Bar & restaurant owners should be able to sue Fauci and his idiot minions — Lesko (@lastcalllesko) May 13, 2021

The "experts" lied to us. They need to be held accountable. — GoneAnon (@GoneAnon0) May 13, 2021

“Health experts” have consistently misguided the general public, zero faith in their ability — Jake (@CokeheadHunterB) May 13, 2021

So you came to the conclusion of what people have been saying for over a year… — ¯_ (ツ)_/¯ (@BoomBots2) May 13, 2021

Some of us were saying this from the very beginning but the fear mongering media kept pounding home the fear porn. — paul fitzgerald (@pfitz7) May 13, 2021

Remember the crackdowns on gyms and hair salons last spring? Small business owners actually went to jail.

We told you a year ago — BeersBeersBeers (@zappa3rd) May 13, 2021

Experts needed to keep the economy shut down long enough to get Trump out of office. Now that Trump is gone everything miraculously opens up. Except now the horrible leftist socialist policies are ruining the economy again. Trump might be back if this shit show continues… — samthemeatman (@whatif31981623) May 13, 2021

Lockdowns were catastrophic — BigMom (@BigMondous) May 13, 2021

Yes, Lockdowns were catastrophically stupid and worthless https://t.co/uxnkUWze8Y — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 13, 2021

But it got them elected which was the whole point — Scott Lenz (@playr2bnamedltr) May 13, 2021

Interesting how the MSM is finally getting around to questioning things. — cr_clark (@cr_clark) May 13, 2021

Gee. Any idiot would have known that over a year ago. Thankfully, the government loves me. pic.twitter.com/EU5K0ds7u1 — Megalocks (@Megalocks) May 13, 2021

So the astronomical and unrecoverable cost of lockdowns is the price paid for a study to tell us what we already know. Just like most government studies. — Aaron D Dyer (@aaronddyer) May 13, 2021

Alternate headline – Lockdowns are hurting Biden on jobs and inflation. We gotta do something different. — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) May 13, 2021

I always wonder if lives could have been saved by not locking down. Seems odd that cases rose in Calif (locked down) while declined in TX (relaxed rules). — Gordo (@treadedupon) May 13, 2021

Gosh, who could have predicted? 🤦‍♂️ — Randall Stephens (@RockHound47) May 13, 2021

Everyone?

