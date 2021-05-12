You really need to follow Bill Melugin; he’s the national correspondent for the Fox affiliate in Los Angeles, but he gets around. Just a few days ago, he was in Del Rio, Texas, watching groups of migrants flood over the border:

This is the biggest group we’ve seen yet. More than 50. All of them say they are from Venezuela, just like what we’ve seen the last two days. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/oF26p41XE0 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 10, 2021

Now he’s reporting that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is resuming construction of a portion of border wall in the Rio Grande Valley.

BREAKING: .@FoxNews has confirmed via the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that construction on a 13.4 mile stretch of border wall in the Rio Grande Valley will *RESUME* after pressure from local residents & politicians.

The Biden admin previously halted all wall construction in Jan. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2021

Very interesting but I'll confirm with a secondary source because I do not trust Fox News at all. — Doyle S. Towne (@DrinkYourSuudsu) May 12, 2021

Fox News can't confirm anything. They're labeled as "entertainment," so I wouldn't give a sh*t about what they have to say. I'm not saying that Biden ISN'T planning to continue construction, but I'll wait for the confirmation to come from a reliable source before passing judgment — Emily Faust (@EmilyFaust13) May 12, 2021

OK, here’s the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirming it:

In support of CBP’s border infrastructure program, USACE has resumed DHS-funded design & construction support on approx. 13.4 miles of levee in the Rio Grande Valley that were partially excavated or at various levels of construction when work on the wall was paused for review. — USACE HQ (@USACEHQ) May 12, 2021

The border wall is infrastructure.

All construction should be completed. — Thomas Underdahl (@tcunderdahl) May 12, 2021

Walls are okay now — Travis Mersiovsky (@TMersiovsky) May 12, 2021

Don’t call it a crisis, call it a remodel! — Turo La Tigra 🍍 (@Turo_SD) May 12, 2021

Great idea, Mr. President. Let’s keep it going and finish the entire wall. — Jake Million (@mjohnamerican) May 12, 2021

Well he did say build back better. This wall wont be xenophobic obviously. — chadPOLE :p (@chadPOLE_) May 12, 2021

Glad they're listening to the local people dealing with this crisis situation since Joey and Kammi can't be bothered to even go there to see how bad it is. — 🇺🇸Lee👀Lane (@CaliMadchen) May 12, 2021

Now that’s infrastructure I can support — Bill in PH (@999Banderson) May 12, 2021

Will the wall be woke ? — Mario Cardona (@MarioCa39453966) May 12, 2021

Well it was technically already paid for by 🇺🇸 taxpayers so they might as well go ahead and finish it — Bryan (@BryanJbryan310) May 12, 2021

Biden will take credit for it once it's built and working. — BackTheBlue BackTheUSA (@twittledee_45) May 12, 2021

pic.twitter.com/iqPoIHqou4 — Kapitein ⚓️ IL mio nome è Nessuno (@incidenten) May 12, 2021

Trump was right, hate all you wish but it is what it is. — Marty (@UnlimitedMarty) May 12, 2021

Now open up the Keystone pipeline. — nick cantore (@CantoreNick) May 12, 2021

Related: