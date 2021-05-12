You really need to follow Bill Melugin; he’s the national correspondent for the Fox affiliate in Los Angeles, but he gets around. Just a few days ago, he was in Del Rio, Texas, watching groups of migrants flood over the border:

Now he’s reporting that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is resuming construction of a portion of border wall in the Rio Grande Valley.

OK, here’s the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirming it:

The border wall is infrastructure.

