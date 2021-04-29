As Twitchy reported April 14, it was announced that no charges would be filed against the unnamed Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the January 6 storming of the Capitol. As Sharyl Attkisson asked a couple of weeks earlier, why was the name of the officer being kept secret? As someone explained, the United States Capitol Police is “a black box compared to most federal law enforcement” and not subject to FOIA requests.

So we’re very curious to find out what happens when Babbitt’s family files its lawsuit against the Capitol Police and the officer who shot her.

Ashli Babbitt Lawyer Talks Plans To Sue Capitol Police: ‘A Double Standard At Work,’ Politics Has ‘Everything To Do With It’ https://t.co/MxXxEIjb50 pic.twitter.com/MfMyl8A2xO — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 28, 2021

Ashli Babbitt's family plans to sue Capitol Police, officer who shot her https://t.co/t69GAFE8Vm pic.twitter.com/ZuZmiBYYb4 — New York Post (@nypost) April 29, 2021

The New York Post reports:

Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt’s family plans to sue the US Capitol Police and the yet-to-be-named officer who fatally shot her during the riot on Jan. 6, according to an attorney representing the family. Babbitt, draped in then-President Donald Trump’s campaign flag, was shot as she tried to climb through a smashed-out window into the House of Representatives Speaker’s Lobby. … The officer who killed Babbitt has never been publicly identified and was not charged with a crime after a Justice Department review, but attorney Terry Roberts told Zenger News he knows their name, Newsweek reported. “What it looks like is this guy shot this lady for no legitimate law enforcement purpose. And you know, they ought to be pretty ashamed of that,” Roberts said.

We’re curious if this suit ever gets off the ground considering the lengths Capitol Police have gone to protect the officer’s identity. Babbitt should not have been where she was, but was there cause to shoot and kill her?

There’s not a lot of sympathy in the comments.

Give me a break. — pete (@pete45954347) April 29, 2021

She literally broke into a building…. — Linster! (@Linster55) April 29, 2021

Here’s a good rule of thumb. If you ever find yourself part of a mob and you come across people who have barricaded themselves in and are very clearly pointing guns at you… do not try to get to those people. — LJ (@LJ813) April 29, 2021

Yes! It’s totally not her fault for storming the Capitol, breaking a window, trying to climb through it, being told at gun point to stop or she’d be fired upon, then getting fired upon. Totally someone else’s fault. /wanking motion — Formerly Freeman (@ArtReno3) April 29, 2021

She was a veteran, fully trained and aware more than any common protester what that action means to break in by force in a federal building. — I Said What I Said.. (@WatchMeBGreat) April 29, 2021

She should have listened to the officer when he told her to leave the Capitol. If she had followed directions she would be alive. — Stan the Movie Man (@moviemanstan) April 29, 2021

Tell that same thing to the police officer who shot [insert Black Lives Matter name here]. Whatever happened to, “Just fire a shot into the air?” or “Can’t police just use tasers?”

Good! Then I hope the capitol police sue her family. She died breaking the law. — teriehappyauer🍻 (@terieauer) April 29, 2021

Just repeat that previous paragraph here.

Insurrectionist shot during attempted insurrection…family plans to sue… pic.twitter.com/uVhVmz2u0H — The Fountain of Gooch (@MyWayvohs) April 29, 2021

That officer was a hero and Ashli Babbitt was a terrorist and part of a mob attacking our government with murderous intent. It's a tragedy that she was lured into this violent extremist ideology, but she died a few meters away from the members of Congress she was targeting. — doubled2520 (@doubled2520) April 29, 2021

She was also unarmed. No, we’re not defending her actions; it’s just when someone like CNN’s Jake Tapper repeatedly reports on-air that Jacob Blake was unarmed, it’s important to note these things.

She should have just complied. — ILuv2Dance 🌊 (@ILuv2Dance) April 29, 2021

If she would have only complied with the officers commands, she wouldn’t have been shot. Isn’t that what they always say? — Adam (@adam___bomb) April 29, 2021

"iF sHe WoUld HaVe jUsT cOmPliEd" — Ubergod (@Ubergod) April 29, 2021

What’s weird is progressives claim that Capitol Police were sympathetic to the protesters and opened the gates to let them into the Capitol, but they’re also praising the police for shooting Babbitt and potentially saving the life of some member of Congress.

We imagine this suit will disappear.

