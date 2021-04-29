We haven’t heard that the FBI is getting involved in this one yet, but police in Windsor, Connecticut have made several trips to an Amazon construction site after a noose was found hanging from a support beam. Subsequent trips turned up a rope that “was NOT a noose” and five ropes that could be “interpreted” as nooses.

JUST IN: Police in Windsor, Connecticut say they are investigating after “1 noose and 5 more ropes that could be interpreted as nooses” were found hanging inside an Amazon construction site – WTIC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 29, 2021

Here’s a shot of the noose:

UPDATE: This is an iwitness photo of the noose that was found on Tuesday at the Amazon distribution site in #Windsor. Details -> https://t.co/BD429vCugi pic.twitter.com/7XerqjKxFR — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) April 29, 2021

#BREAKING: Police said to the site three days in a row for similar incidents. On Thursday, they found five ropes that could be interpreted nooses.

https://t.co/jzV52Q819h — FOX61 (@FOX61News) April 29, 2021

“Interpreted nooses” — like the clothesline Jussie Smollett still had around his neck when police arrived at his apartment.

Police in Windsor are investigating after a noose and several ropes that could be interpreted as nooses were found at an Amazon construction site on multiple days this week. https://t.co/s25mvqViW4 — Hartford Courant (@hartfordcourant) April 29, 2021

Update from Windsor police after a noose was discovered at the future home of the Amazon warehouse on Kennedy road on Monday. 5 new ropes found today that police say could be "interpreted as nooses" ⁦@FOX61News⁩ pic.twitter.com/kLY82Ytvpr — Jill Konopka (@jillkonopka) April 29, 2021

The general contractor “conducted an anti-discrimination/discrimination awareness training session with all employees on site.”

If it sounds like we’re not taking this seriously, we’re just jaded over the Bubba Wallace incident, which pulled in fifteen FBI special agents to conduct interviews to determine it was a pull tie that had been there before Wallace even moved into the garage.

We would like the police to hold a press conference and show us these other suspicious ropes.

