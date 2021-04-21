Robert Runcie is the superintendent of the Broward County Public School District and was the man in charge during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Runcie was blasted for the district’s PROMISE program, which allows students who commit certain misdemeanors at school to bypass the justice system and instead attend an alternative school — thus keeping arrest statistics low. He was also criticized for his follow-up to the shooting.

On Wednesday morning, Runice was arrested and taken into custody on a charge of perjury. Also arrested was General Counsel Barbara Myrick on a charge of unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings.

The grand jury was looking into, among other things, whether school officials committed fraud and deceit by mismanaging, failing to use, and diverting funds from multimillion-dollar bonds specifically solicited for school safety initiatives.

There sure are a lot of people in the comments calling this a “lynching,” calling Runcie a fall guy, and still blaming the NRA for the shooting.

Tags: Barbara MyrickBroward Countygrand juryHunter PollackKyle KashuvMarjory stoneman douglasParklandRobert Runcie