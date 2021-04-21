Robert Runcie is the superintendent of the Broward County Public School District and was the man in charge during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Runcie was blasted for the district’s PROMISE program, which allows students who commit certain misdemeanors at school to bypass the justice system and instead attend an alternative school — thus keeping arrest statistics low. He was also criticized for his follow-up to the shooting.

On Wednesday morning, Runice was arrested and taken into custody on a charge of perjury. Also arrested was General Counsel Barbara Myrick on a charge of unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings.

BREAKING NEWS: Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested Wednesday morning on a charge of perjury in an official proceeding. https://t.co/NEFba9frBk — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) April 21, 2021

The grand jury was looking into, among other things, whether school officials committed fraud and deceit by mismanaging, failing to use, and diverting funds from multimillion-dollar bonds specifically solicited for school safety initiatives.

I’m asking everyone who follows me to share this story. Three years ago a monster killed 17 people at my High School. Local officials’ corruption allowed it to happen. Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie arrested on a perjury charge. Justice.

https://t.co/gRktUPCnRX — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2021

That @browardschools Superintendent @RobertwRuncie was arrested today & charged with perjury, should come as no shock to anyone that knows him. That the school board, @BrowardTeachers, community leaders & voters of Broward County constantly rallied in support strains credulity. pic.twitter.com/EkKUZjxjTY — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) April 21, 2021

Those who allowed Meadow to be murdered will be held accountable. All of their failures will be brought to light. In light of his arrest on perjury charges, now is the time for Robert Runcie to step down or be removed. The teachers and students in Broward country deserve better. https://t.co/Ii4AlBFgC4 — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) April 21, 2021

Here’s the indictment, signed last Thu 4/15…

outlines a charge that Superintendent Robert Runcie lied to the Florida Grand Jury about safety measures planned & funded in the wake of MSD murders.

School Board atty Barbara Myrick also charged with disclosing

GJ info@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/lPdzbCsIX9 — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) April 21, 2021

pic.twitter.com/AfVJKYRSFl — Meaty Flesh Bag of Cosmic Stardust ✨🌍🌎🌏🌐 (@Maeillory) April 21, 2021

There sure are a lot of people in the comments calling this a “lynching,” calling Runcie a fall guy, and still blaming the NRA for the shooting.

