Walter Mondale’s family has announced his death at age 93.

#BREAKING: Walter Mondale, who rose from small-town Minnesota to become Democratic nominee for president, dies at 93. https://t.co/nNW90PCzzh pic.twitter.com/Uuuf0Mhje2 — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) April 20, 2021

Former Vice President Walter “Fritz” Mondale has died at 93. He was the first true VP of the modern era in that he was given (by President Carter) an actual portfolio and a genuine seat at the table. The Carter-Mondale model became a template that exists to this day (more) pic.twitter.com/G3So1RytfH — West Wing Reports (edited by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) April 20, 2021

Mondale, the longtime senator from Minnesota, won the Dem. nomination in 1984, only to be swept aside in a massive Reagan landslide. He later became ambassador to Japan. Reputation as an honest and decent man. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/WUlX4BjsTp — West Wing Reports (edited by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) April 20, 2021

CONFIRMED: Former Vice President Walter Mondale, widely credited for elevating the role of vice president and known for his work on foreign affairs and the environment, died today at age 93. A family statement: pic.twitter.com/2VAeCoKFbC — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) April 20, 2021

MONDALE will be remembered for many things: Humphrey’s successor in the Senate; worked with Carter to revamp and elevate the office of thr Vice President — he was the first to have a West Wing office. (More) — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) April 20, 2021

Mondale also elevated women in American politics by selecting Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate making her the first woman on a major-party ticket. But they won just 13 electoral votes — from his native Minnesota and DC — in the historic 1984 Reagan landslide. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) April 20, 2021

Can't find it now, but years ago TIME would design covers for either possible election outcome, and the cover in case of a Mondale win just said "AMAZING!" — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) April 20, 2021

Read: Former Vice President Walter Mondale's last message to staff. "Well my time has come. I am eager to rejoin Joan and Eleanor." https://t.co/RBUqrKjf3C — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) April 20, 2021

The images – Mondale fishing with a family dog at his side, and of the Mondale hogs pins from ‘84 – were his personal touches on a note meant to convey to 320 staffers he’d known over 40 years that he still felt a connection and obligation to each https://t.co/pPcySYCB91 — Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) April 20, 2021

Walter Mondale wrote a farewell letter to his staff thanking them for years working together. "Together we have accomplished so much and I know you will keep up the good fight. Joe in the White House certainly helps." Read it here:https://t.co/QCCfWj5Iqd — Axios (@axios) April 20, 2021

RIP #WalterMondale a class act throughout his long and distinguished career serving our nation. “Keep up the good fight,” he told his staffers, and the rest of us. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) April 20, 2021

Saddened to hear of the death of Walter Mondale. I covered his 1984 presidential campaign from the primaries all the way to election day. I privately disagreed with his policies but I had the highest regard for him as a person. He was a great guy. RIP — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 20, 2021

