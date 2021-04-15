The shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by police happened last month, but the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Thursday released bodycam video, which appears to show officers shooting Toledo with his hands up. Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned citizens to brace themselves for the “extremely difficult” images, though we’re sure the city should be bracing itself for rioting as well.

Chance of everybody waiting until we have a better handle on what happened? Zero percent.

Expect to hear plenty more about this shooting.

 

 

