Here’s an interesting tidbit from Vox that proves you really need to read the story, not just the tweet. According to the tweet, there was a reduction in the use of lethal force in areas with Black Lives Matter protests.

A new study has found that areas with Black Lives Matter protests saw a 15-20% reduction in police officers’ use of lethal force — resulting in roughly 300 fewer police homicides.https://t.co/6JK5vmjiJw — Vox (@voxdotcom) April 9, 2021

“For every 4,000 people who participated in a Black Lives Matter protest between 2014 and 2019, police killed one less person,” Vox reports. However, the study also showed those same areas had an uptick in murders:

[Travis] Campbell’s research also indicates that these protests correlate with a 10 percent increase in murders in the areas that saw BLM protests. That means from 2014 to 2019, there were somewhere between 1,000 and 6,000 more homicides than would have been expected if places with protests were on the same trend as places that did not have protests. Campbell’s research does not include the effects of last summer’s historic wave of protests because researchers do not yet have all the relevant data. … The reasons for this rise in murders are not fully known, but one possible explanation is that police morale drops following scrutiny, leading officers to reduce their efforts and thereby emboldening criminals. Another is that members of the public voluntarily withdraw from engagements with the police after a police homicide delegitimizes the justice system in their eyes.

Police morale drops when protesters chuck rocks and fireworks at them and threaten to defund them?

Interesting way to market this study… pic.twitter.com/NBj0uTepF3 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) April 10, 2021

BLM riots: 300 fewer people killed by police

1000-6000 more people murdered Progressives: pic.twitter.com/cuTNPfJnEC — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) April 10, 2021

Talk about burying the lede — Dan 🦊🇺🇸 (@Metcage64) April 10, 2021

Common core math is just one facet of the destruction of America as we know it — WeaponOutfitters.com (@WeaponOutfitter) April 10, 2021

This pic will be in history books pic.twitter.com/ERG1VxYedF — Nocturne (@Nocturnal_biped) April 10, 2021

uptick — we've come a long way since dinosaurs (@wcalwsd) April 10, 2021

Homicide or “homicide” — Dr. Dog Faced One Horse Pony (@HaleRaising) April 10, 2021

The headline on the left also refers to 300 less police “homicides”. Is this another instance of the Left making up new definitions for words? pic.twitter.com/aqAgg75uRk — Electile Dysfunction (@ElectileDysfx) April 10, 2021

The math fail is hilarious, but the word choice is insidious. There is a reason they used the word homicide, not murder, for police, and that is because they are counting justifiable homicides like when a police officer shoots back at the suspect that is shooting at him. — @stupidmoniker (@stupidmoniker) April 10, 2021

Ah, statistics. They really do try to fool all the people all the time. LOL — Bill Hicks (@gravewriter) April 10, 2021

I really love a good example of context manipulating, when "good news" is on main preview and "just a little nuisance of 1000-6000 murders" is buried in boring article — Wizary (@wizary_rnd) April 10, 2021

Data storytelling is the biggest scam imaginable. — DartFrog (@DardFrog) April 10, 2021

It's all in the marketing. — Peter Loomis (@Pete_Loomis) April 10, 2021

These outlets have no shame — Alex (@NotAlexSheppard) April 10, 2021

And a majority of those deaths are minorities. Defunding the police turns every city that does it into a demilitarized zone. Chicago was the test model. — Suzie-Q Cthulu Kitty (@sioxielegend) April 10, 2021

Less police killing people and more people killing people. This is good because now our police aren’t killing people. This is how the media shows things today. — Ipipy (@mtipipy) April 10, 2021

It’s safe to say we can eliminate all police killings if we eliminate the police. — Make America Great Again Again. MAGAA (@ame31044364) April 10, 2021

So instead of police killing criminals the criminals were killing and terrorizing innocent people? Sounds like a utopian wonderland. — Dan (@DanLanham2) April 10, 2021

I wonder, but doubt, if the study took into account the orders given to officers to not interact with people committing crimes. I’m betting all other crimes aside from murder were also way up. Assaults especially. — scott (@1lowdiesel) April 10, 2021

Did the study account for property damage, loss of business revenue, business interruption and decreased property values? — BeefySupreme (@SupremeBeefy) April 10, 2021

Would you want to cruise around neighborhoods that will claim you’re being racist for cruising through? God forbid you have to chase or arrest anyone. BLM made this bed, those they duped can lie in it. — Beyond Alone (@beyond_alone) April 10, 2021

For what it’s worth, these are just the preliminary findings by a Ph.D. student in economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, so take it with a big grain of salt.

Related: