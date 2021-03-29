San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond is reporting that the San Diego Board of Education will be sending teachers to the San Diego Convention Center to provide in-person learning for migrant children being housed there. We heard today, as we’ve heard before, that white supremacy is behind the push to reopen schools for in-person learning, so we’re not sure how that works here.

The San Diego County Board of Education will be sending teachers for in-person learning for the migrant children at the convention center. It's great there's in-person learning for them, I wish every child in San Diego County was allowed the same opportunity. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) March 29, 2021

KUSI seems to confirm the news.

Teachers will be sent to the San Diego Convention Center to provide in-person learning for the migrants being sheltered there. But, many schools across San Diego have yet to resume in-person classes. https://t.co/arQL4NcGRz — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 29, 2021

Unfreakingbelievable!!! — Great Plains Girl (@HeartlandRaised) March 29, 2021

They’re just rubbing it in our faces now. https://t.co/6dpifQRiSh — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 29, 2021

Will the migrants be screened/vaccinated for covid? I thought teachers weren’t willing to teach in person until everyone in the universe has been vaccinated? — ColoradoRefugee (@Tropicalretiree) March 29, 2021

Interesting. We were told by an esteemed member of a local school board that in person class is racist towards the minority students. — Mj (@da2ndgentleman) March 29, 2021

I thought they were going back home in 30 days? — SoCal_Friar (@Patriot_619) March 29, 2021

Thought they were only staying for 30 days. What could they possibly learn that would help them survive on the streets? — The Shade (@TheShade619) March 29, 2021

🤡 world — mrs mill (@mrsmilli2) March 29, 2021

This is either satire or a direct spit in the face of the kids of San Diego. Courtesy of the people we pay to educate our kids. — El Barco (@ElBarco19) March 29, 2021

From what we’ve been able to find on the internet, the San Diego County Office of Education is collecting contact information for certified teachers interested in supporting its programming for hundreds of migrant teen girls at the convention center. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports:

Three charter flights from Texas landed at San Diego International Airport between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. The first plane did not appear full — one charter bus took girls from that flight to the center. The second plane was met by three charter buses, and the third plane had four buses queued up to transport more girls. … More girls were expected to arrive by bus from Arizona on Saturday night, as well. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it would receive roughly 500 teenage girls on the facility’s first day in operation. The department did not respond to a request for comment to confirm the final number of arrivals. It said that the girls would be tested for COVID-19 before arriving at the facility and every three days while staying there.

That said, we’re assuming the certified teachers aren’t currently teaching from home and have the time to volunteer.

And you somehow have no issues doing that, while your actual charges are mostly still out of the classroom? — VERY DEPLORABLE (@WRDesilvey) March 29, 2021

How is this possible? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫🙂 (@eggpro1975) March 29, 2021

So, children who are here illegally get to go to school. Children that are here legally do not……… — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) March 29, 2021

It’s time to fund kids, not school districts. Give kids the opportunity to choose their school and receive in person education — Landon (@Landon59482362) March 29, 2021

We need a mandate now: https://t.co/3Iv5TbEj8g — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) March 29, 2021

If this doesn’t wake parents up, don’t know what will…..San Diego values illegals over children citizens. — Lorri DC. (@LdicassioLorri) March 29, 2021

Organize something. I’d volunteer to teach in the classroom. Not a migrant center. But a classroom where kids have been out of school for way too long. I bet there are others. If they can use a city facility, a group of students in the district should have access as well. — Kplorable (@KPlorable) March 29, 2021

Great idea! It could even start in a local business that has a conference room, or multiple. I am sure you could find a teacher who would be willing to do something like this. These kids deserve to be in school. — I don't even know what I'm signing Bleekerboo (@Shelly22121758) March 29, 2021

Put out a call for certified teachers who’d like to teach teen citizens in person and let them have at it.

