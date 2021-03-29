San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond is reporting that the San Diego Board of Education will be sending teachers to the San Diego Convention Center to provide in-person learning for migrant children being housed there. We heard today, as we’ve heard before, that white supremacy is behind the push to reopen schools for in-person learning, so we’re not sure how that works here.

KUSI seems to confirm the news.

From what we’ve been able to find on the internet, the San Diego County Office of Education is collecting contact information for certified teachers interested in supporting its programming for hundreds of migrant teen girls at the convention center. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports:

Three charter flights from Texas landed at San Diego International Airport between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. The first plane did not appear full — one charter bus took girls from that flight to the center. The second plane was met by three charter buses, and the third plane had four buses queued up to transport more girls.

More girls were expected to arrive by bus from Arizona on Saturday night, as well.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it would receive roughly 500 teenage girls on the facility’s first day in operation. The department did not respond to a request for comment to confirm the final number of arrivals.

It said that the girls would be tested for COVID-19 before arriving at the facility and every three days while staying there.

That said, we’re assuming the certified teachers aren’t currently teaching from home and have the time to volunteer.

Put out a call for certified teachers who’d like to teach teen citizens in person and let them have at it.

