As Twitchy reported, after Tucker Carlson did a segment arguing that President Biden was “feminizing” the military, both individual officers (in uniform) and official military accounts jumped on Twitter to respond. The U.S. Army used the occasion to introduce the Army’s chief diversity officer, a position a lot of people in the comments thought shouldn’t exist. “Extremism can tear apart cohesive teams,” the tweet began, and as we’ve learned recently from a couple of emails, troops are being taught about extremists like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, but when they ask about Antifa or Black Lives Matter, they’re told that’s not what they’re talking about right now.

Now U.S. Special Operations Command is introducing its new chief of diversity and inclusion. We honestly don’t have a problem with it if it’s simply a recruiting effort, but somehow we suspect there’s more to it. American Military News reports that “SOCOM didn’t specify specific initiatives Torres-Estrada would be involved in, however, diversity and inclusion officers typically focus on inclusion of LGBTQ and minority personnel.”

USSOCOM welcomes our new Chief of Diversity & Inclusion, Mr. Richard Torres-Estrada. We look forward to his contribution in enhancing the capabilities and effectiveness of #SOF through diversity of talent, helping us recruit the best of the best. #QuietProfessionals pic.twitter.com/Z6aJnz91mx — USSOCOM (@USSOCOM) March 25, 2021

Who called 74 million Americans “Nazis” & said all cops are racist. 🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 27, 2021

Have you guys actually read any of his social media posts? — John W (@txradioguy) March 27, 2021

Get rid of this partisan hack. Review his social media posts. — Me (@Keefer1958) March 27, 2021

Oh yeah, there’s that Facebook post that’s still up comparing Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump:

As you can see (as could Facebook’s fact-checkers), the “Bible” was obviously Photoshopped into Hitler’s hand, so it’s fake too.

I’m so embarrassed for you👉🏼@USSOCOM 👈🏼! But, to all you Vets, use your clout. Keep giving them hell. We love our Vets. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — E Devoe (@elliemae0404) March 26, 2021

you're a fucking bad joke. — Caveman Deetz (@tahDeetz) March 27, 2021

What a sad joke the US military has become #smh — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) March 27, 2021

And just like that, China walks right through the front door! — 🇺🇸𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐆.|𝐔𝐒𝐀𝐅 (𝐑𝐞𝐭)|🇺🇸🦅 (@MikeGoodlander) March 27, 2021

Our adversaries are laughing their asses off right now. — Bitter Grizzly (@Bitter_Grizzly) March 27, 2021

I’m sure the CCP is frightened of our diversity. I feel safer now. — Dr. Tired 🥱 (@KingLassitude) March 26, 2021

Fabulous. This will mean our Special Forces will have to deal with woke shit instead of doing what they are supposed to do, which is be BATTLE READY. Diversity has ZERO place in ensuring battle readiness — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) March 27, 2021

What desk bound, ring knocking leg officer decided this low speed high drag REMF was a good idea? — Kendall Cameron (@kn_cameron) March 26, 2021

Remember when special forces were special and not “special” — 2X (@2xminus1) March 25, 2021

Well, at least we’ll be destroyed in an intersectional way. — Perspicuous (@chaos_sonata) March 26, 2021

Yet another government organization being conquered by soft betas. Just making it easier to overthrow by chipping away at everything that made us successful. — 🏴‍☠️ Non-Fungible Texian 🍇 (@Texianfreed) March 26, 2021

I know a couple #SOF guys. They’re all making jokes about this guys mouth. Not one man in his command will think he’s anything but a joke. — D a r t h C r y p t o (Can't Keep me Down!) (@DefNotDarth) March 26, 2021

This is ridiculous and embarrassing. — Kevin Bush (@KLB_7) March 27, 2021

This is NOT going to “enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of SOF”. — Bobby Martin (@BobbyM62) March 27, 2021

Recruiting the best has nothing to do with skin color — 45th President of the United States (@realKevinKeller) March 26, 2021

"The best of the best" and "diversity of talent" are mutually incompatible. — E Pluribus Unum 🇺🇸 (@Use_facts) March 27, 2021

I retired a decade ago but isn’t SOF a volunteer force within a volunteer force based on standards and merit? — Chad D (@CDintheEU) March 27, 2021

Used to be. — William Harris (@TrollStomper19) March 27, 2021

This should go well for recruitment and retention — Madden's Pharmacy (@MaddensPharma) March 27, 2021

The fact that such a position exists indicates the U. S. Military is poorly led. — Randy Martin (@CoachMartin_) March 27, 2021

Apparently, Torres-Estrada is USSOCOM’s first-ever chief of diversity and inclusion. How they made it this long without one is anyone’s guess.

