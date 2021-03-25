As Politico reported earlier this week, Republicans were preparing to pounce while some centrist Democrats in the House were balking at their leadership’s attempt to try to overturn a state-certified House election in Iowa won by a margin of six votes by Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks. We’d been assured that it was dangerous to question the results of an election, especially one that had been certified, and that objecting to a certified election was essentially inviting an armed insurrection.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi made some scary faces Thursday as she explained to the camera that if she wanted to be unfair, she wouldn’t have seated Miller-Meeks, as is her right as Speaker.

“Now, if I wanted to be unfair, I wouldn’t have seated the Republican from Iowa. Because that was my right on the opening day. I would have just said, ‘You’re not seated.’ And that would have been my right as Speaker to do. But we didn’t want to do that. We just said, ‘Let’s just go through this process,’ ” Pelosi said. That process is the consideration of a challenge by the Democratic candidate by the House Administration Committee.

Speaker Pelosi says it is her “right as Speaker” to seat or unseat any member of Congress she wants even if the election is certified

