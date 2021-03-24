After the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6, we heard from a few former intelligence officials that the government should be using the lessons it learned from fighting al-Qaeda to defeat those “fascist thugs.” Seeing as the Global War on Terror was a success at every level, Politico reports that the Department of Homeland Security is having “conversations” about putting suspected domestic terrorists on the No Fly List — and that’s just part of “broader talks” in the U.S. government.

Betsy Woodruff Swan reports that the U.S. is investigating monitoring movements of U.S. extremists and white supremacists:

The department could begin analyzing the travel patterns of suspected domestic extremists, monitor flights they book on short notice and search their luggage for weapons, a senior law enforcement official told POLITICO.

The discussions, which are not final, are part of DHS’s efforts to dramatically increase its work to prevent domestic terror. On January 7, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) — the chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security — called on the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the FBI to use the no-fly list to keep suspected perpetrators of the January 6 attack from boarding planes.

The week after January 6, a top FBI official said the Bureau was “actively looking at” adding the names of Capitol attackers to the No Fly List. And the week before Inauguration Day, the head of the TSA said the agency was working “to ensure those who may pose a threat to our aviation sector undergo enhanced screening or are prevented from boarding an aircraft.” His statement did not mention the No Fly List.

Seeing what a bang-up job the FBI did of tracking Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who was on its radar, we’re not thrilled by the idea.

