After the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6, we heard from a few former intelligence officials that the government should be using the lessons it learned from fighting al-Qaeda to defeat those “fascist thugs.” Seeing as the Global War on Terror was a success at every level, Politico reports that the Department of Homeland Security is having “conversations” about putting suspected domestic terrorists on the No Fly List — and that’s just part of “broader talks” in the U.S. government.

Conversations about putting suspected domestic extremists on the No Fly List are part of broader talks in the U.S. government about using tools from the Global War on Terror to combat domestic terror https://t.co/wfxCUF3ikh — POLITICO (@politico) March 24, 2021

Betsy Woodruff Swan reports that the U.S. is investigating monitoring movements of U.S. extremists and white supremacists:

The department could begin analyzing the travel patterns of suspected domestic extremists, monitor flights they book on short notice and search their luggage for weapons, a senior law enforcement official told POLITICO. … The discussions, which are not final, are part of DHS’s efforts to dramatically increase its work to prevent domestic terror. On January 7, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) — the chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security — called on the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the FBI to use the no-fly list to keep suspected perpetrators of the January 6 attack from boarding planes. The week after January 6, a top FBI official said the Bureau was “actively looking at” adding the names of Capitol attackers to the No Fly List. And the week before Inauguration Day, the head of the TSA said the agency was working “to ensure those who may pose a threat to our aviation sector undergo enhanced screening or are prevented from boarding an aircraft.” His statement did not mention the No Fly List.

Seeing what a bang-up job the FBI did of tracking Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who was on its radar, we’re not thrilled by the idea.

Severe penalties for terrorist when apprehended. — Sparkhopper (@Sparkhopper1) March 24, 2021

When convicted, maybe? Or just apprehend and “have at it”? — james eidum (@eidumj) March 24, 2021

Everything Snowden has warned about is coming true. These agencies claim its for American security but we all know it isn’t — Oleg Artishuk (@olegartishuk) March 24, 2021

the tools created for the Global War on Terror, including the No Fly List, are bad — Kirara Decline 🧺 (@CodecMendoza) March 24, 2021

In other words, use procedures created to make war on illegal combatants against your own citizens. LOVING the new nice-tweets President. LOVING him. — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) March 24, 2021

Sounds good. Expanding a power the government shouldn’t have in the first place? What’s due process? — Chaz Donovan (@cadonovan32) March 24, 2021

RIP presumption of innocence. What happened to innocent until proven guilty? — Read Ludwig Von Mises (@Stephlerituruka) March 24, 2021

Innocent until suspected? — Dark Matter Matters (@Dark_Matters_11) March 24, 2021

Sure an extra judicial list with no accountability where citizens rights are limited without them even committing any crime. What could go wrong? — Flurypd (@FluryPD) March 24, 2021

This should quickly get destroyed by the courts. In fact, it could get the whole GWOT no-fly list declared unconstitutional. You can do this after conviction, but not before. — Robert J Jacobsen (@RobertJJacobsen) March 24, 2021

"Suspected" is an interesting term. Doesn't appear to involve any judicial process. — Brand Lorax ⬛🟧 (@rvolt24) March 24, 2021

It's to punish those who hold differing views from those approved by the state. Nothing more or less. — Nonaya Business (@NonayaBusiness4) March 24, 2021

If we are innocent until proven guilty, cut this targeted harassment or charge these people with crimes. — President Susan Rice, Patrick🇺🇸 🎹 🇨🇮🖋🇺🇸 (@pianoman817) March 24, 2021

Why not charge them? https://t.co/TiI8Ba99dR — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 24, 2021

That would involve that sticky thing called "due process", and they can't have that get in the way. — Ed D. (@EdDinIL) March 24, 2021

Charge them with a crime or do nothing. — Kimbo Slice Jong Un (@stlouistopitt) March 24, 2021

Charge them with a crime or leave them alone. — Despicable Neanderthal 😎🇺🇸 (@N00neSp3cial) March 24, 2021

Considering how several Democrats have publicly stated that the NRA is a domestic terror organization, if they had their way the entire NRA membership list would be put on the no-fly list. — Michael Litscher (@CursiveTongue) March 24, 2021

That’s great, until they decide to put us all on that list because we own a firearm, or we didn’t vote the way they think we should have. — J. Wood, Sr (@JMWoodSr) March 24, 2021

None of this did anything against foreign terrorists. Can't wait for the lawsuits when they ban the wrong person due to identical names. — Pan Medvěd (@Bearocalypse) March 24, 2021

So, every administration is going to just start calling their political opponents domestic terrorists? What could possibly go wrong? — Dave (@RVA_dave) March 24, 2021

Conservatives, this will be used against you. — Reagan Ives (@reaganives) March 24, 2021

Jesus Christ! Just because people are not bowing to the radical left we are domestic terrorists? This isn't my country — Not Me 🇺🇸 (@pitbullmomof4) March 24, 2021

Can we start with the founders of BLM, an ideologically marxist terror group that inspired the domestic riots of this past summer resulting in $2B in arson and damages, 20+ lives lost, and countless police officers killed or injured? pic.twitter.com/obBvBy1iza — AZ Spook 🇺🇸🗽 (@SunDevil31673) March 24, 2021

Also, give us all your guns. What could go wrong??? — David (@ogcjm04) March 24, 2021

But don't do sensible shit like secure the border. — Dabutcha29 (@Twatterblows8) March 24, 2021

