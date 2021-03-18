New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio might not be the worst mayor in America, but he consistently places in the top three, and earlier Thursday, probably in response to the killing of six Asian-American women (and two others no one seems to care about), he suggested that having a police officer call you or show up at your door for hateful conduct might snap you out of it.

So, if you’re a Black Lives Matter activist who says all cops are racist, will a police officer show up at your door unannounced to sober you up? We doubt that’s what de Blasio has in mind, but still.

At least in the U.K. they codified misogyny as a hate crime.

How are cops tipped off to this “hateful” conduct? Does someone turn you in, or do the police just monitor social media for hateful posts?

