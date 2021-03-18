New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio might not be the worst mayor in America, but he consistently places in the top three, and earlier Thursday, probably in response to the killing of six Asian-American women (and two others no one seems to care about), he suggested that having a police officer call you or show up at your door for hateful conduct might snap you out of it.

Those who commit hateful but noncriminal conduct should be confronted by the NYPD, @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio says: “I assure you, if an NYPD officer calls you or shows up at your door to ask about something you did, that makes people think twice, and we need that.” — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) March 18, 2021

Narrator: We don’t need that.

“I think that has an educating impact on people; I think that has a sobering impact that we need.” — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) March 18, 2021

So, if you’re a Black Lives Matter activist who says all cops are racist, will a police officer show up at your door unannounced to sober you up? We doubt that’s what de Blasio has in mind, but still.

What sort of conduct is he talking about? Speech? — Michael Powell (@powellnyt) March 18, 2021

The mayor didn’t give a specific example. But he said: “One of the things officers are trained to do is to give warnings. If someone has done something wrong, but not rising to a criminal level, it’s perfectly appropriate for an NYPD officer to talk to them…”

"Do you know why we came to your house, sir? That's right. You're in Facebook jail for that comment about Black Lives Matter….No, it's not illegal, but we did want you to be aware we know where you live and we're watching you." — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 18, 2021

No, @NYCMayor, America doesn't need police officers intimidating law-abiding citizens just because they've done something you personally find distasteful. — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) March 18, 2021

Policing attitudes and opinions rather than the law will have absolutely no deleterious effects. Never had anywhere else it's been done. Right? — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) March 18, 2021

NOTHING KEEPS THE CITIZENRY IN CHECK BETTER THAN A VISIT FROM THE MAYOR’S PERSONAL STORMTROOPERS. — D.W.Robinson – Vendetta Shakespeare of TWlTTER (@_DWRobinson) March 18, 2021

Holy shit this is an insanely stupid idea. Or, par for Bill De Blasio. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) March 18, 2021

For Mayor Bill… So when a black person does that against an Asian or a Jew, that's what you want? Or is this policy only for white people? — Bitter Grizzly (@Bitter_Grizzly) March 18, 2021

Who decides what's hateful yet non-criminal conduct? — Rowan Stone (@RowanRK6) March 18, 2021

Your self-appointed betters. And, since there's no law behind it, there's no way to know if you're running afoul of the new system. Isn't it glorious, Comrade? — Brian Guy (@ItsThatBriGuy) March 18, 2021

At least in the U.K. they codified misogyny as a hate crime.

They tried that here in the UK. Everyone hated it. The result was outrage, litigation and damage to the careers of those involved. If that sounds like a great example to emulate, crack on. — David M Bean (@DMBean) March 18, 2021

I invoke my right not to to remain silent. Close the door. Call a journalist regarding the incident. Post this on social media. — Convex Mirror, No Credentials (@Mr_Monad) March 18, 2021

Ah, the thought police….. — Dennis Wingo (@wingod) March 18, 2021

They could wear long black leather overcoats and have a special pin they wear under their lapels… — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) March 18, 2021

Wow. So NYC has gotten crime down so low that the police have to find busy work like intimidating people for what they say online? Couldn't the cops like help the elderly or something instead? — Karen Tumajz (@sigh_ontology) March 18, 2021

No. We don't need that. That is exactly what tyranny looks like. And this is no longer a left/right discussion. This is a tyranny/ freedom discussion. Anyone silencing another person for wrongthink is evil. — TarienCole (@TarienCole) March 18, 2021

One of the most ridiculous and terrifying ideas I’ve known. If we could start with who gets to define and insist on what is considered ‘hateful’, I have two or three hundred questions after that. — Michael Brown (@idyllsend) March 18, 2021

No, it would not be a good thing to do, likely increasing incidents that escalate to tragedy. Plus, it's the behavior of a significant number of LEO that should be addressed. — Bruce Hicks, CPCU (@oldst1x) March 18, 2021

I am sure no police officer would ever abuse this and use it as a reason to just "show up" at a door. I can't possibly imagine what would go wrong by forcing more police engagement in unnecessary scenarios 🤦 — CT (@4243_1) March 18, 2021

Yes, everyone is very confident this won't turn into yet more police shootings — Angelo Wentzler aka Hans Avondklok (@meneer_pastoor) March 18, 2021

Because intimidation and fear is TOTALLY the way 🙄 — new dog on the block (@SunsetSilvally) March 18, 2021

I can just imagine police knocking on doors in the South Bronx telling people to not be racist. That will go well. — Al Bumin (@Langerhans_isle) March 18, 2021

Just call social service workers — Brent Thorman (@thormanbrent) March 18, 2021

The second this happened to me, I would file a lawsuit against the city. — Dr. Koala von Wombat (@wombat_koala) March 18, 2021

No, no we do not need that. — Carol 🦎⚢ (@SourPatches2077) March 18, 2021

Not a good idea. — 🇺🇸 GOP=Terrorists #06Jan2021 (@gopRtraitors) March 18, 2021

Yes, sending cops to harass people for explicitly non-criminal conduct is a great idea that will have zero downside. Genius! — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) March 18, 2021

This is a terrible, terrible idea. — Jared Blanton (@JaredBlanton) March 18, 2021

That’s basically intimidation without basis — Julian Plummer (@julian_plummer) March 18, 2021

So Bill wants to use the police to intimidate people who haven't committed crimes? Are they going to start sending official department letters with magazine letters cut out? "We KnOw WhAt yOu DiD" — Augie (@Aug_Dog7) March 18, 2021

Nothing at all like the KGB. Nothing at all. — Jeff Giliam (@j_giliam) March 18, 2021

"You haven't committed any crime, we're just here to intimidate you." — Dale Sams (@Dale_Sams) March 18, 2021

Exactly. I guess he hasn't seen enough incidents where violence ends up occurring because police are called out for non-criminal conduct. — Attorney Sandra (@Applelaw1Sandra) March 18, 2021

If they could just arrest those people who beat and even kill others, that would be a start. — robb cadwell (@somsai) March 18, 2021

How are cops tipped off to this “hateful” conduct? Does someone turn you in, or do the police just monitor social media for hateful posts?

