Brendan J. Lyons is reporting for the Times Union that another woman — the sixth — has come forward to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. The woman, a member of the Executive Chamber staff whose identity is being withheld, alleges that Cuomo touched her inappropriately late last year after he summoned her to work.

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Cuomo said he was unaware of the most recent allegation.

