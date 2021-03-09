Brendan J. Lyons is reporting for the Times Union that another woman — the sixth — has come forward to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. The woman, a member of the Executive Chamber staff whose identity is being withheld, alleges that Cuomo touched her inappropriately late last year after he summoned her to work.

.@NYGovCuomo faces new allegation of sexual harassment, this time at Executive Mansion from female aide https://t.co/3eZnFlGeBx via @TimesUnion — Brendan Lyons (@Brendan_LyonsTU) March 9, 2021

Another Cuomo victim comes forward. “[Cuomo] inappropriately touched her late last year during an encounter at the governor's mansion, where she had been summoned to do work.” Cuomo faces new sexual harassment allegation, this time at Executive Mansion https://t.co/vRPospoC8Z — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 9, 2021

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Cuomo said he was unaware of the most recent allegation.

He’s certainly hoping you do.

