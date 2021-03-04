A lot of people are giving Rep. Al Green grief for this, but we’re actually sort of glad that a member of Congress did something instead of cower in fear back at their D.C. apartment in the face of a right-wing militia threat to breach the Capitol Thursday. Mind you, Green was behind rows of razor wire and any militia members would have to have gotten past the National Guard, but he did sit on the steps of the Capitol in defiance of the threat.

What would have been really impressive is if Congress hadn’t canceled Thursday’s session.

EXCLUSIVE: House Democrat sits on Capitol steps to send message to extremists https://t.co/giiDdJGx5w pic.twitter.com/6IAqvpkhdS — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2021

Rep. Al Green is sitting on the Capitol steps today to send a message to QAnon adherents and right-wing extremists: "Those who would threaten those of us who cherish this freedom that we have … we refuse to allow those threats to negate our freedom."https://t.co/CCuGp4nZ1M — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 4, 2021

…with his photographer. — dixietoo (@DiXieTwo82) March 5, 2021

Behind the national guard… and the razor wire fences… that are set up so far away you probably couldn’t even see him — ty (@Tabrad1) March 5, 2021

nice photo op since fences are a long way off pic.twitter.com/VBPcCOleFF — CubHogolic🇺🇸 (@woopigrazorback) March 5, 2021

No rational person believed that anyone would attack the Capitol building. But if he feels better. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) March 5, 2021

Couldn't help but have 'I'm just a bill' go through my head after seeing this photo… — Lori Jackson (@votergirlca) March 4, 2021

The extremists that meanwhile are inside passing legislation? Point taken. — The Omega Geologist (@geologyguy) March 5, 2021

I also sometimes sit on the steps by myself. https://t.co/5NUuZGRRhJ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 5, 2021

Hero Sits on Steps in Dangerous Defiance of Mirage https://t.co/neV8TA4cet — Razor (@hale_razor) March 5, 2021

In other words, he knows it’s a hoax and he’s safe so he’ll show how strong and brave he is to be there. Put on a good show for the cameras. #hero https://t.co/L5pXtcRjHL — Oscar Erikson (@Oscar_Erikson) March 5, 2021

Old man yells at clouds https://t.co/HIWrUlqfT5 — Drew Birling (@actdrewary) March 5, 2021

That's because he, like the rest of us, expects nothing to happen – but because he's a Democrat, he knows our corrupt corporate media will give him the 'stunning' and 'brave' treatment.#DemocratPrivilege #journalism — Marie Arf (#Neanderthal) (@schwingcat) March 5, 2021

Apparently no one mentioned any of this to the Trump militants. pic.twitter.com/kZhvCSrnHt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2021

If they sat on the steps, it’s because they knew no one was coming. If there was a real threat, they would have been running & hiding behind the police they want to “defund” and the National Guard they keep feeding undercooked, contaminated, cold, disgusting food. — Surviving Doomsday (@SurvivingDoomsd) March 5, 2021

Imagine believing this and feeling thankful for having such an oppressive government — GrillzMafia (@jaygrillz) March 5, 2021

