A lot of people are giving Rep. Al Green grief for this, but we’re actually sort of glad that a member of Congress did something instead of cower in fear back at their D.C. apartment in the face of a right-wing militia threat to breach the Capitol Thursday. Mind you, Green was behind rows of razor wire and any militia members would have to have gotten past the National Guard, but he did sit on the steps of the Capitol in defiance of the threat.

What would have been really impressive is if Congress hadn’t canceled Thursday’s session.

