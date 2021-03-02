Here’s some good news and some bad news. The good news is that President Biden has accepted Twitter troll and Russia hacking truther Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from the nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget. The bad news is that Biden has said he’ll find a place somewhere in his administration for her.
NEW: Biden pulls the Neera Tanden OMB nomination amid lack of Senate votes, his first major personnel defeat.
He signals he'll find another job for her in the administration that doesn't require Senate confirmation.https://t.co/v2TizytsWy
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 2, 2021
Neera Tanden withdraws, the 1st major nominee a casualty of Twitter. She has been doomed from the moment Joe Manchin opposed her. Don’t quite get why the Biden White House dragged this out
— HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) March 3, 2021
TANDEN: "Dear President Biden, I am writing to you to withdraw my nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget. It has been an honor of a lifetime to be considered for this role and for the faith placed in me."
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 2, 2021
LET’S GO
— Ben🛹🥏🌴 (@BigBoiBennothy) March 3, 2021
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
— Lucas6575 (@Lucas91906) March 2, 2021
AY! LET'S GO! pic.twitter.com/TtUvfGD5VE
— Ceadda (@Ceadda) March 2, 2021
— Meowcho Man: Fully Vaxxed Antifa Leader (@ImSassifrass) March 2, 2021
— Inside Agitator (@AbsolutelyMalc1) March 3, 2021
— Warren Howeler (@downersgrove77) March 3, 2021
— Scarlett 🍸 (@fledtothesouth) March 2, 2021
— Chad, blue bombs are beautiful 🌹 (@Cruelshoe) March 2, 2021
— Inside Agitator (@AbsolutelyMalc1) March 2, 2021
— Cameron 👨🏻🏭🇺🇸 (@CaMerOn_JoSeF_) March 2, 2021
Good 👏👏👏👏👏👏
— archi1210 (@archi1210) March 3, 2021
Bye Felicia
— Jake Kalmar (@KalmarJake) March 2, 2021
Couldn't have happened to a worse person.
— Revolutions are always verbose.🌹 (@BizzleScott2) March 2, 2021
It’s always sad when bad things happen to good people. That’s not the case with @neeratanden.
— Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 2, 2021
Hardly a surprise. She’s gruesome
— Terry Vernalfalls (@vernalfalls) March 2, 2021
Shout-out @neeratanden
You can't see this because you blocked me, but I want you to know, it was truly an honor and a pleasure sinking your OMB nomination
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 2, 2021
Joe Biden pulling Tanden’s nomination means there was more than just Manchin saying no on the Dem side.
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 3, 2021
Can't get them all confirmed with this fragile a majority.
— Rotodendron For Biden (@rotodendron) March 3, 2021
Murkowski isn't 100% useless
— Dohjee (@Dohdoh201) March 2, 2021
Sen. Lisa Murkowski tells me and @ESCochrane that she did not tell the White House how she would vote on Tanden and says they never asked. She seemed surprised to hear Tanden’s nom is being pulled.
— Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) March 3, 2021
Amazing detail from @burgessev
Even beyond Manchin, Democrats didn't want to put their name on a Neera Tanden committee vote if there was a chance she was going to fail.
Can't emphasize enough how big a failure this is for Ron Klain, who should've been working the phones. https://t.co/dx7KU3l5sj
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 3, 2021
At 6:25p, minutes before the WH pulled Neera Tanden’s nomination, Bernie Sanders would not say to @wolfblitzer if he supported her nomination. “I will make that decision when the vote takes place.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 3, 2021
She can go back to her hate filled tweeting
— archi1210 (@archi1210) March 3, 2021
We could fill another post with all of the people calling this white supremacy, but we won’t.
Related:
Leave Neera alone! Politico explains why it's ackshually Twitter's fault that so many people think Neera Tanden is an awful person https://t.co/qoZYcyoM23
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 25, 2021