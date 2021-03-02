Here’s some good news and some bad news. The good news is that President Biden has accepted Twitter troll and Russia hacking truther Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from the nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget. The bad news is that Biden has said he’ll find a place somewhere in his administration for her.

NEW: Biden pulls the Neera Tanden OMB nomination amid lack of Senate votes, his first major personnel defeat. He signals he'll find another job for her in the administration that doesn't require Senate confirmation.https://t.co/v2TizytsWy — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 2, 2021

Neera Tanden withdraws, the 1st major nominee a casualty of Twitter. She has been doomed from the moment Joe Manchin opposed her. Don’t quite get why the Biden White House dragged this out — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) March 3, 2021

TANDEN: "Dear President Biden, I am writing to you to withdraw my nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget. It has been an honor of a lifetime to be considered for this role and for the faith placed in me." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 2, 2021

pic.twitter.com/s91kteaq5e — Meowcho Man: Fully Vaxxed Antifa Leader (@ImSassifrass) March 2, 2021

Joe Biden pulling Tanden’s nomination means there was more than just Manchin saying no on the Dem side. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 3, 2021

Sen. Lisa Murkowski tells me and @ESCochrane that she did not tell the White House how she would vote on Tanden and says they never asked. She seemed surprised to hear Tanden’s nom is being pulled. — Alex Bolton (@alexanderbolton) March 3, 2021

Amazing detail from @burgessev Even beyond Manchin, Democrats didn't want to put their name on a Neera Tanden committee vote if there was a chance she was going to fail. Can't emphasize enough how big a failure this is for Ron Klain, who should've been working the phones. https://t.co/dx7KU3l5sj — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 3, 2021

At 6:25p, minutes before the WH pulled Neera Tanden’s nomination, Bernie Sanders would not say to @wolfblitzer if he supported her nomination. “I will make that decision when the vote takes place.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 3, 2021

We could fill another post with all of the people calling this white supremacy, but we won’t.

