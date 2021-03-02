Here’s some good news and some bad news. The good news is that President Biden has accepted Twitter troll and Russia hacking truther Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from the nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget. The bad news is that Biden has said he’ll find a place somewhere in his administration for her.

