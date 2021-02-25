As Twitchy reported, Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped promote an animated rap video from Hip Hop Public Health encouraging blacks to get vaccinated against COVID-19: “If doc says it’s good then trust me, it’s good,” went the lyric.

Now Vice President Kamala Harris has appeared on MSNBC with Al Sharpton to help combat vaccine skepticism among minorities, telling him she’s visiting a pharmacy and also highlighting a black immunologist who helped develop the Moderna vaccine.

.@VP tells @TheRevAl that she's visiting a pharmacy today to help combat vaccine skepticism in communities of color, and she gives a shoutout to @KizzyPhD — a Black immunologist at NIAID who helped develop the Moderna vaccine. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/pk1w8wRPZi — Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) February 25, 2021

She’s got her work cut out for her, seeing as before the election she wouldn’t say if she’d take a vaccine developed under the Trump administration. She told CNN’s Dana Bash when asked whether she would get a vaccine that was approved and distributed before the election, “Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us.”

Oh…not sure where skepticism came from considering this exact vaccine was developed prior to her coming to office.https://t.co/nSVtH9H1fQ — Hogs by 90 (@ohiomanblotter) February 25, 2021

During the campaign she said she wouldn’t take the vaccine. I wonder why people are skeptical. — Joshua Knippa (@JoshKnippa) February 25, 2021

Best of luck on undoing the damage she caused last year. — Alvaroidz (@Alvaroidz) February 25, 2021

Al Sharpton's career is far, far worse than anything Rush Limbaugh ever did. Why does he have his own show, still? And why is nobody asking Kamala about her own words sowing doubt in the vaccine last year? — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) February 25, 2021

Fascinating that she was the one leading the charge to score political points. — resist! (@RyanHunsader) February 25, 2021

Clean up on aisles 2, 3, & 4 pic.twitter.com/imKXwWnhzY — Helen o'D (@boggywood) February 25, 2021

I guess that’s the least she can do since she caused the skepticism. pic.twitter.com/sYtBOLZDCD — weezer (@weezer2020) February 25, 2021

Maybe she shouldn't have said she wouldn't take a vaccine approved under Trump's administration. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) February 25, 2021

She could've prevented all of this by not saying "I won't take it if it's Trump's vaccine." It never was Trump's vaccine. Trump wasn't cooking it up in a lab, the pharma companies were. Trump's admin was just helping fund it & distribute it. She knows this. — Big_A (@asomer) February 25, 2021

Yep. Now she’s trying to praise the scientists who developed the vaccine; what did she think they were doing while Donald Trump was president?

Did he play a clip of her in the fall? Back when she was undermining the legitimacy of vaccines to scare people? — Marcus Cornelius (@MarcusCorneli13) February 25, 2021

Maybe she should have thought about this last fall, when she raised skepticism about the vaccine to score political points. https://t.co/nw9I8MaSiz — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) February 25, 2021

The opposite of Trump isn't always good. — Carolina (@RealappraiserSC) February 25, 2021

This woman by virtue of her anti vaccine statements made for political gain, is responsible for the deaths of those frightened away from taking the shots who ultimately contract Covid and die. That’s how this game is played isn’t it? — metlman (@metlman) February 25, 2021

Maybe the media should ask the question, “given your position now, do you regret making your earlier claims that the vaccine was unsafe?” — Phil Waddingham (@waddz) February 25, 2021

The media doesn’t get to ask Harris questions; she just stands behind Biden like his security guard while he refuses to take questions.

