As Twitchy reported, Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped promote an animated rap video from Hip Hop Public Health encouraging blacks to get vaccinated against COVID-19: “If doc says it’s good then trust me, it’s good,” went the lyric.

Now Vice President Kamala Harris has appeared on MSNBC with Al Sharpton to help combat vaccine skepticism among minorities, telling him she’s visiting a pharmacy and also highlighting a black immunologist who helped develop the Moderna vaccine.

She’s got her work cut out for her, seeing as before the election she wouldn’t say if she’d take a vaccine developed under the Trump administration. She told CNN’s Dana Bash when asked whether she would get a vaccine that was approved and distributed before the election, “Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us.”

Trending

Yep. Now she’s trying to praise the scientists who developed the vaccine; what did she think they were doing while Donald Trump was president?

The media doesn’t get to ask Harris questions; she just stands behind Biden like his security guard while he refuses to take questions.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al Sharptoncommunities of colorcoronavirusDonald TrumpKamala HarrisMSNBCskepticismvaccine