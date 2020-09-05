The COVID-19 timeline has evolved slowly over the last few months.

It started out with “two weeks to slow the spread” and “flatten the curve.” Then after those things were achieved, “wait for a vaccine” was up next. Now we’re at the point where even if there’s a vaccine the Democrats are going to sound the “all clear” on coronavirus, as evidenced by how Kamala Harris is playing politics with the issue:

Harris wouldn’t “take Trump’s word for it”:

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash in a clip released Saturday whether she would get a vaccine that was approved and distributed before the election, Harris replied, “Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us.”

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,” she continued in the clip from an exclusive interview airing Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” at 9 a.m. ET. “I will not take his word for it.”

Would the approval and distribution of a vaccine have anything to do with taking Trump’s word for it?

That’s what many Dems might end up wanting everybody to believe.

Have we gone from “listen to the experts” to “listen to Kamala Harris”?

Maybe reporters will ask Joe Biden a similar question when they’re finished getting him to comment on Trump’s “soul.”

Weird, right?

One thing’s for sure:

Without a doubt!

