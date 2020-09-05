The COVID-19 timeline has evolved slowly over the last few months.

It started out with “two weeks to slow the spread” and “flatten the curve.” Then after those things were achieved, “wait for a vaccine” was up next. Now we’re at the point where even if there’s a vaccine the Democrats are going to sound the “all clear” on coronavirus, as evidenced by how Kamala Harris is playing politics with the issue:

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump”

NEW: In an Interview with ⁦ @DanaBashCNN ⁩ @kamalaharris would not say whether she would take a Covid-19 vaccine if approved and distributed before the election.

.@KamalaHarris goes on to say it would have to come from a “credible source” “…it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about.”https://t.co/5HuXTilaCQ — Jasmine Wright (@JasJWright) September 5, 2020

Harris wouldn’t “take Trump’s word for it”:

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash in a clip released Saturday whether she would get a vaccine that was approved and distributed before the election, Harris replied, “Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us.” “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,” she continued in the clip from an exclusive interview airing Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” at 9 a.m. ET. “I will not take his word for it.”

Would the approval and distribution of a vaccine have anything to do with taking Trump’s word for it?

He ain't cooking it in his bathtub you dummy https://t.co/BBbXAUdqTc — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) September 5, 2020

That’s what many Dems might end up wanting everybody to believe.

So you should be able to distrust and maybe refuse a vaccine because you don't trust the person in the Oval Office? This doesn't sound very 'sciencey' 🤔 https://t.co/R0UagQmTTP — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) September 5, 2020

Have we gone from “listen to the experts” to “listen to Kamala Harris”?

She could have said if cleared by the CDC, Fauci and Birx and scientists then yes and she would encourage others, but she did this instead… and that's why she dropped out before Iowa. https://t.co/tm9Gpq6cv1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 5, 2020

*rioting is https://t.co/s11p1tft6o — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 5, 2020

This is so irresponsible. https://t.co/ick3xUbWnO — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 5, 2020

I think concerns about wanting to make sure a vaccine isn't approved prematurely are understandable. And that this is an extremely irresponsible way of expressing that. https://t.co/rxIBrULixJ — Conor Beck (@cb0321) September 5, 2020

Maybe reporters will ask Joe Biden a similar question when they’re finished getting him to comment on Trump’s “soul.”

When reporters are done asking Biden how his "soul" is doing, maybe they can get around to asking whether comments like these from Biden and Harris are endangering public health. https://t.co/kRie9IZXZL — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 5, 2020

But she believed Jussie Smollet. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Who is John Galt? ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@interestedmaga) September 5, 2020

Weird, right?

Now imagine if Sarah Palin had said this… https://t.co/6GwGrYueIt — Katja (@khtb677) September 5, 2020

I mean, it's not Donald Trump who is researching and synthesizing the goddamn vaccine. It's medical experts who are on the cutting edge and want to get this right. https://t.co/C8B0sHDvK4 — Kent Reigning Social Distancing Champ Graham (@kent_graham) September 5, 2020

One thing’s for sure:

The same vaccine will become safe the minute she wins https://t.co/yFxLyRknq2 — Manchu (@Manchu__) September 5, 2020

Without a doubt!