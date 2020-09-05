The COVID-19 timeline has evolved slowly over the last few months.
It started out with “two weeks to slow the spread” and “flatten the curve.” Then after those things were achieved, “wait for a vaccine” was up next. Now we’re at the point where even if there’s a vaccine the Democrats are going to sound the “all clear” on coronavirus, as evidenced by how Kamala Harris is playing politics with the issue:
NEW: In an Interview with @DanaBashCNN @kamalaharris would not say whether she would take a Covid-19 vaccine if approved and distributed before the election.
“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump”
