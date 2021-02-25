Twitter attempts to be a news source by adding “context” to trending topics, and just like any other mainstream news outlet, it spins its descriptions to fit the liberal viewpoint. For example, check out what “many are pointing out” to make “xx and xy” trend Thursday:

Rand Paul is also trending Thursday, and as Twitter explains, “Senator Rand Paul is facing backlash for his questioning of Biden’s assistant health secretary nominee Dr. Rachel Levine about gender transition surgery, with some criticizing him for likening the process to ‘genital mutilation’.”

“With some criticizing him” — and a lot of people cheering him on. Twitter’s description leaves out that Paul was referring specifically to minors being given puberty blockers and surgery, which President Biden’s nominee for Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary supports.

Rand Paul just confronted Biden's transgender nominee for Assistant HHS Secretary over genital mutilation: pic.twitter.com/3LkMr9yfIf — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 25, 2021

Levine – who is trans and has spoken openly about her beliefs in giving puberty blocking medications to trans identified minors – refuses to answer Rand Paul’s pointed question because they don’t want it on the record. Insanity.pic.twitter.com/8iOORZxjsM — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) February 25, 2021

I agree with every word he said. This is fucking mental on so many levels. — John Matrix (@LesF80) February 25, 2021

Wow. One man standing up for something major in this terrible system. I am happy to see it. — Looking Into It (@echthegr8) February 25, 2021

my respect for him went 📈📈📈📈 — 🦋 𝑸𝒖𝒆𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒆 🦋 (@ToriaCaldwell) February 25, 2021

Levine evaded the questions repeatedly and claimed "robust research" while perfectly knowing that the treatment pushed on children is experimental. — Mascha Schiff (@OurHomeErebor) February 25, 2021

Paul is well-informed. Did his homework.

Levine immediately started evading & beating around the bush. Some lies, too. "Robust research". No. PBs used to treat gender dysphoria are an "unregulated experiment" on vulnerable children. https://t.co/0DfNWRqvrQ — VulvanTheOppressor (@IStandWithHer1) February 25, 2021

They always talk about "robust research," even though it doesn't exist, & even though the top meta-analysts like Cochrane keep begging for it to the sound of crickets from the industry. And, BTW, "standards of care" are just "everyone's doing it" & do not scientific evidence make — Question Portland (@QuestionPDX) February 25, 2021

Check out The Daily Beast’s headline: “Rand Paul Launches Into Transphobic Rant Against Trans Nominee.”

Naturally. Let the mainstream media F right off. — puffnstuff (@puffnstuff14) February 25, 2021

The question wasn’t answered 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Victor Fajardo III (@vfajardo3) February 25, 2021

Rand provided facts still taught in psychiatric courses from MD/DO down to RN. The canned response by the candidate and the visible and audible uncomfortableness displayed is alarming because it hit the bullseye of truth- and the candidate didn’t like that. — Bookhouseboy (@Lilliputianhead) February 25, 2021

Whoa. Really, really don’t agree on much with @RandPaul. But he really asks the right questions here. And included @KLBfax. Whoa. hate to see this politicized. But people need to start asking questions. And getting better answers. — Intrepid (@Intrepid4Eva) February 25, 2021

Someone explain to me how this is “transphobic”. He’s literally trying to save kids. — Nick (@phnick2020) February 25, 2021

No, he’s trying to kill kids, because trans minors will commit suicide if they can’t get gender-affirming surgery — at least that’s was “some” commenters say.

You would think that if it was a morally defensible position they would be able to give a straight answer, huh? — Ape Learns to Draw (@TedJNielsen) February 25, 2021

The same progressives that refuse to eat meat or drink milk that's been pumped full of hormones, don't bat an eye about some 8 year old being pumped full of them. Sad. — 166 (@uqt692) February 25, 2021

Can't drive until you are 16. Can't buy tobacco products until you are 18. Can't join the military until you are 18. Can't buy alcohol until you are 21 and there are actually people who believe a 10 year old can choose their sex and start the process of a sex change… — John Eldridge (@JohnAndrewEldr1) February 25, 2021

This is insane that this is what our politicians are debating. Basic common sense will now be called “bigotry” by the left — NDfan1988 (@NDfan2pac) February 25, 2021

This is the worst of the many things going on these days. The worst. — HENRY G. (@HENRYGA27473204) February 25, 2021

What the heck? Is she not supposed to answer these questions? Literally just reading the canned line she or someone else came up with? What am I missing? — Zach Massey (@ZachWMassey) February 25, 2021

Can anyone else refuse answers on job interviews? Just wondering from a HR point of view. — JeanJeannie (@Jeboannie) February 25, 2021

We are FULL SPEED on the crazy train. I can’t even keep up with this insanity. — Katie Ann (@OKatie_Ann) February 25, 2021

@RandPaul nailed it. He’s absolutely right. — I’m Jim Acosta’s Love Child PhD (@JimAcostaJr) February 25, 2021

What in the world is going on people. — @snailtracks (@snailtracks) February 25, 2021

Oh, the other argument against Paul is that if he’s against genital mutilation then he must be opposed to circumcision as well — because that’s the same thing as sex reassignment surgery.

For context, this is what Rand Paul suggested was mutilation: "…the testicles and most of the penis are removed and the urethra is cut shorter. Some of the skin is used to fashion a largely functional vagina. A 'neoclitoris' … can be created from parts of the penis." — Sam Dorman (@DormanInDc) February 25, 2021

"The urethra is removed, shortened, and prepared for repositioning before the remaining parts of the penis are amputated and discarded." — Sam Dorman (@DormanInDc) February 25, 2021

