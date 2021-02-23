According to WJLA, a few hundred Montgomery County Public School students will be back in the classroom next week. But as the school system hosted a tour for the media of a socially-distanced building, teachers were in their cars driving in circles protesting the plan to reopen.

In the meantime, the schools have taken out all the cafeteria tables and replaced them with desks, put up caution tape around non-essential areas, and placed tape on the floor to ensure students maintain the appropriate social distance. Students will rotate between classroom learning and virtual learning each week, and the school system plans to give self-administered COVID tests to every in-person student and teacher once a week, and require individual health assessments weekly. And the teachers’ union isn’t having it.

