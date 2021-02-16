A couple of weeks ago, Twitchy reported that Fairfax County, Virginia schools were looking for “monitors” to watch kids in a classroom while fully vaccinated teachers taught from home. Drew Wilder of NBC Washington reports that some students returned to the classroom Tuesday but were still learning virtually.

Some students returned to the classroom today in Fairfax County. These students at Annandale HS are in the building but still learning virtually. Each is in a different class with a different teacher who is teaching from home. One of FCPS’ new class monitors is in the room. pic.twitter.com/cDrm7wgDAh — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) February 16, 2021

FCPS hired more than 800 monitors and trained them to assist students who are in person but still learning online. We’ll explain how it works tonight on News4 at 4PM.@nbcwashington — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) February 16, 2021

The school district hired and trained more than 800 monitors? We’re going to go ahead and assume they’ll be employed throughout the rest of the school year, if not this fall as well.

This is STILL distance learning (should be called distance teaching since the learning is, well, not happening). Changing where they sit does NOT change the instruction method. This is just marketing. This is how APS handles Special Ed currently for most. We should be ashamed. — Arlington Parents for Education (@ArlParentsforEd) February 16, 2021

This should be unacceptable to everyone in the community. All FFX teachers are getting vaccinated. They got preferential treatment they MUST to return to school. They are getting privileges no other worker has demanded or received. #openfcps #fightforfive — SJChiswick (@sjuliaW4) February 16, 2021

So basically daycare for high schoolers. — Kristen 🙂 (@labby_dog_farm) February 16, 2021

This is atrocious. These students deserve better. — Same Planet Different World (@brocccolini) February 16, 2021

I hope that every single person who thought up this plan knows how utterly unacceptable it is — Dr. Jedi Caroline (Parler and Gab: @Ckw9000) (@Carolin45762919) February 16, 2021

Completely unacceptable. Disgusting that anyone thought this was a good idea. — VAmomofboys (@AmomofboysV) February 16, 2021

This has to be some type of twisted joke. — WestCoastWarrior (@warrior_coast) February 16, 2021

so its safe for the monitors to be in the class but not teachers???? — MarilynMemeson (@MemesonMarilyn) February 16, 2021

monitors are not in the unions, so yes — TGT (@TGT_OAR) February 16, 2021

They are also paid way less despite taking all of the risk. — SummaAmerilogica (@remainlogical) February 16, 2021

How elitist on the teachers’ part: I’ll make some other adult monitor the kids to protect myself . — Laura “Mask Breach” Lynn (@LauraLynn209) February 16, 2021

Have the in-room monitors had vaccines? If not wouldn’t that go against all the concerns around safety protocols the union wanted? What’s the logic for why this would this be an acceptable alternative ? — Louis Dunn (@LouADunn) February 16, 2021

I want someone to explain to me why these monitors, who are much more likely to be lower-income individuals, are able to risk working in the schools without the vaccine but the teachers who got to skip the line get to stay home? What science is that based on? — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 16, 2021

The lunacy of the situation speaks for itself…and yet I felt compelled to point that out, which says something about me I suppose. — Tortured Faculty (@FacultyTortured) February 16, 2021

When the story of COVID is written, we will remember how healthcare workers, delivery drivers, grocers, clerks, farmers, manufacturers and more stepped up when their country needed them. Our teachers unions… 🤷 — Sean Bragg (@sbraggnc26) February 16, 2021

This is ridiculous. Get them back to work already. — Matthew Gibson (@mgibson81) February 16, 2021

The behavior of my profession in this pandemic has been one of the most disillusioning episodes of my life. — CJMusic21 (@Music21Cj) February 16, 2021

Guess what! My daughter is in a FFX county private school -in person w/ a live teacher 5 days a week since September. She hasn’t missed a day. No “outbreak”. One girl in her grade got COVID over Christmas. She is thriving even with a mask. It can be done. #followthescience — Freedomzzone (@prsnlresp) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile 2hrs away in VA, I'm teaching kids in person 4 days a week. They still use their laptops all class and have to stay 6ft apart, but they still get live instruction and assistance from someone in the room. You can do better FFX… — Jeff Riddle Jr (@TheRiddlerSaySo) February 16, 2021

This is not school. These teachers are talking themselves out of jobs. — Your mom (@thsuburbanmommy) February 16, 2021

This is the most non-sensical crap I've seen lately — Sweet N Savory🍒🌼💙 (@seastar898) February 16, 2021

This isn't classroom learning, Drew, far from a true in-school experience. Seems to me they are using the building as a day care center for teens with 800 "monitors" instead of teachers. Who came up with this wacky idea? The kids look miserable. — Holden404 (@holden_coy) February 16, 2021

They demanded to get vaccines first and still stayed at home..unbelievable.. — jrfromdallas (@DallasNYorker) February 16, 2021

This isn’t school. This is a joke — Trish (@TrishtheSkeptic) February 16, 2021

Leave it to government to make a bad situation even worse and more inefficient. — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) February 16, 2021

This is quite possibly the dumbest thing I have ever seen — General Barnicke (@GeneralBarnicke) February 16, 2021

Which probably means it will catch on.

Related: