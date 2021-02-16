Despite what journalists in the mainstream media might argue, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki isn’t perfect. During his town hall on CNN Tuesday night, President Biden blamed the media for reporting exactly what Psaki had said; that the administration’s idea of schools being open was a majority (more than 50 percent) being open for in-classroom instruction one day a week.

Biden’s now saying he wants kindergarten through eighth grade open five days a week in his first hundred days; but then a teacher invited to participate in the town hall said it wasn’t safe to go back.

And PolitiFact is spending the night fact-checking whether Biden manipulated the weather.

And here’s a teacher telling the president it’s still not safe to go back.

