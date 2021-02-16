Despite what journalists in the mainstream media might argue, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki isn’t perfect. During his town hall on CNN Tuesday night, President Biden blamed the media for reporting exactly what Psaki had said; that the administration’s idea of schools being open was a majority (more than 50 percent) being open for in-classroom instruction one day a week.

Biden’s now saying he wants kindergarten through eighth grade open five days a week in his first hundred days; but then a teacher invited to participate in the town hall said it wasn’t safe to go back.

Joe Biden is asked about his administration originally setting a goal of schools being open five days a week, which changed to a goal of schools being opened at least one day a week: "It was a mistake in the communication." pic.twitter.com/M6mffuzsXf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

This is what @PressSec said last weekhttps://t.co/BGrp9w6Nvc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

And PolitiFact is spending the night fact-checking whether Biden manipulated the weather.

We call that a lie where I’m from — Gunnerdaddy (@ryangunstream) February 17, 2021

No he forgot. — Sean Antrim (@sean_antrim) February 17, 2021

One mistake after another. That’s the lead for the administration — DAWGNUTZ58 (@Dawgnut58) February 17, 2021

So that's gonna be the excuse for the next 4 years of broken promises? — Rhian Fazzini🅨 (@RhianFazzini) February 17, 2021

This is just embarrassing — Eagle Guy (@eagleguy3) February 17, 2021

Did Jen forget to circle back? — Dr. Sean #Steelers #Pirates #Penguins (@tworingspit) February 17, 2021

Plausible Deniability 🤠 — Lonewolfy 🐺 (@Lonewolfy777) February 17, 2021

And media will all smile, clap and say “so that explains it, thank you revered one” — ⚡️CrimsonEdits⚡️ (@RollTideRichard) February 17, 2021

He can’t even remember what his own press secretary said — mindy teresa (@mindylynn92) February 17, 2021

Teachers union raised hell, Biden bowed down, surrendered. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) February 17, 2021

The end of the first 100 days is the end of the school year 😂😂 — LNC – Proud American🇺🇸 Roll Tide (@LncTide) February 17, 2021

In 100 days, school will be out for the summer. — Deb Berner 🇺🇸❤️ (@BernerDeb) February 17, 2021

Apparently Jen doesn’t know what she’s talking about @OfficialWHPress — Marcy (@marcy_silveira) February 17, 2021

This is ignoring all science. — johnson johns (@johnsonjohnsceo) February 17, 2021

He never said just K-8 before the election. — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) February 17, 2021

1 day a week of in school classes is considered an aggressive and successful agenda when you’re as incompetent as they are. — IMPEACH46 (@TRUMPOKIE2020) February 17, 2021

It was a lie. Joe Biden lies continuously, but the media doesn’t care. — The Ministry of Anti-Truth (@TheAntiTruthMin) February 17, 2021

This administration is a joke, buckle up people four years. pic.twitter.com/tCwhbphToa — Kaye 🇺🇸 (@Liberty4Life73) February 17, 2021

And here’s a teacher telling the president it’s still not safe to go back.

A high school teacher from Milwaukee tells Joe Biden that it still isn't safe for students to be back in the classroom pic.twitter.com/clXakJL3BJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

SCIENCE! — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) February 17, 2021

Science deniers — Sherry Cox (@SherryC30113962) February 17, 2021

But…he only listens to science. — TeriK (@KruseTeri) February 17, 2021

There are schools open and there is no data that has suggested opening schools has been dangerous. — Kevin Hermes (@bluemangos) February 17, 2021

If Justin doesn't feel it's safe to be back in the classroom then Justin should quit …. — SashaRose1126 (@sasharose1126) February 17, 2021

OMG we have been in session since August. Get it together you wimp! — Lourdes M Kinney (@kinderluly) February 17, 2021

Fire his ass. — Mr. Jeremy Turner (@MrJeremyTurner) February 17, 2021

He previously worked for the "OBAMA SCHOOL" pic.twitter.com/353n8y4lGF — DB (@deerawn) February 17, 2021

Where do they find these Muppets. — Jeremy B 🇺🇸 (@jeremybryce) February 17, 2021

Related: