How’s that for a headline? As we all know, former President Trump was acquitted of inciting an insurrection, but that’s not the end of the prosecution of the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6. According to the New York Times, the NAACP has filed a lawsuit against Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani for violating the 19th-century Ku Klux Klan Act for conspiring to incite a violent riot at the Capitol in order to prevent the certification of the 2020 election.

The NAACP has brought the lawsuit on behalf of Rep. Bennie Thompson, who “claims he was put at an increased health risk by later being required to shelter in place in a cramped area that did not allow for social distancing.”

The New York Times reports:

The lawsuit contends that Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, an 1871 statute that includes protections against violent conspiracies that interfered with Congress’s constitutional duties; the suit also names the Proud Boys, the far-right nationalist group, and the Oath Keepers militia group. The legal action accuses Mr. Trump, Mr. Giuliani and the two groups of conspiring to incite a violent riot at the Capitol, with the goal of preventing Congress from certifying the election.

“I feared for my life,” Thompson said. “Not a day passes that I don’t think about this incident. I was committed to seeing justice brought to this situation.” Others are expected to join the suit as plaintiffs, including Rep. Hank Johnson.

Incitement of insurrection? That was a pretty high bar to clear.

Trending

Trying to prevent the certification of an election, huh?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bennie ThompsonCapitol riotconspiracycoronavirusDonald TrumpincitementKu Klux Klan ActlawsuitNAACPRudy Giuliani