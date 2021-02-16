How’s that for a headline? As we all know, former President Trump was acquitted of inciting an insurrection, but that’s not the end of the prosecution of the storming of the Capitol Building on January 6. According to the New York Times, the NAACP has filed a lawsuit against Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani for violating the 19th-century Ku Klux Klan Act for conspiring to incite a violent riot at the Capitol in order to prevent the certification of the 2020 election.

Breaking News: The NAACP filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, claiming that they violated a 19th-century statute, the Ku Klux Klan Act, when they tried to prevent the certification of the election on Jan. 6. https://t.co/BSvpUNSa8L — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 16, 2021

The NAACP has brought the lawsuit on behalf of Rep. Bennie Thompson, who “claims he was put at an increased health risk by later being required to shelter in place in a cramped area that did not allow for social distancing.”

The lawsuit contends that Mr. Trump and Mr. Giuliani violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, an 1871 statute that includes protections against violent conspiracies that interfered with Congress’s constitutional duties; the suit also names the Proud Boys, the far-right nationalist group, and the Oath Keepers militia group. The legal action accuses Mr. Trump, Mr. Giuliani and the two groups of conspiring to incite a violent riot at the Capitol, with the goal of preventing Congress from certifying the election.

“I feared for my life,” Thompson said. “Not a day passes that I don’t think about this incident. I was committed to seeing justice brought to this situation.” Others are expected to join the suit as plaintiffs, including Rep. Hank Johnson.

“This is me, and hopefully others, having our day in court to address the atrocities of Jan. 6. I trust the better judgment of the courts because obviously Republican members of the Senate could not do what the evidence overwhelmingly presented.” @BennieGThompson https://t.co/HWCYstGXmV — Jan Nolf (@NolfJan) February 16, 2021

Incitement of insurrection? That was a pretty high bar to clear.

It amazes me that progressives keep going back to the Trump trough to brandish their credentials. They are determined to rob Biden of his first 100 days. https://t.co/GDj0HXUbQW — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) February 16, 2021

They found another way to waste resources and money. https://t.co/FU2K2WHCn9 — Dr. Spectator (@sizzlingspirit) February 16, 2021

They haven’t been in the news in a while. They got a bit jealous with all that “insurrection” talk they weren’t part of.

This is how the premier black civil rights organization wastes its people’s time and money?

Clowns. https://t.co/zmN8ZM4hG9 — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) February 16, 2021

#NAACP doing errands & smearing for Democrat clan. This is an ignorant lawsuit that wastes nonprofit funds to spark emotions and invoke racial tension. Possibly an attempt to incite another 3 consecutive months of arson, looting, rioting, & violence in the name of #unity. @nytime https://t.co/J1sNwoPWZ4 — John Burnett (@IamJohnBurnett) February 16, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see if anyone remembers to use this against the Democrats in future elections when they contest certification since they do it nearly every single time they lose. https://t.co/AfxMs8ALJi — Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) February 16, 2021

GP The NAACP has outlived its usefulness and is now a giant lobbying arm of the Democrats. If they were focused on correcting the Democrat approved and teacher union led educational genocide of generations of poor black children, I *might* listen to them again. https://t.co/WWtSiNpXZv — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 16, 2021

Because this advances black people how? What exactly is the Biden/Harris Administration doing for black America since trans-gender rights are the civil rights of our time? Perhaps focus on the mission instead of the attention. The community severely lacks leadership, still. https://t.co/RdoMowhxKI — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) February 16, 2021

This is so dumb and yet totally something the NYT would touch itself over https://t.co/cnSQ4L4R1c — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 16, 2021

Hahaha that's gonna open up all kinds of KARMA for the dems. — James (@James98869992) February 16, 2021

Trying to prevent the certification of an election, huh?

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Pet Tumbleweed (@PetTumbleweed) February 16, 2021

Trump should show up with his 300 witnesses and 1600 pages of election irregularities… this could be interesting. — Rocko (@RockoModern_) February 16, 2021

@nytimes is a laughing stock — earlyman (@earlyman420) February 16, 2021

Jeff Toobin is over there hitting refresh on their OnlyFans page. — None Of It Matters (@Cranium_Nullis) February 16, 2021

