With Democrats taking the calling of witnesses off the table, there’s nothing else keeping the Senate from voting whether to convict former President Donald Trump with incitement of insurrection. Here’s how it’s going:

Trending

Here’s a shocker:

Game over:

Here’s how it went down:

https://twitter.com/lrozen/status/1360693387448451073

Stay with Twitchy for more.

* * *

Update:

Trump has already released a statement:

* * *

Update:

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who considers every Republican victory “a day that will live in infamy,” surprised no one with his statement:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: acquittedDonald Trumpimpeachment trialincitement of insurrection