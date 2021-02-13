With Democrats taking the calling of witnesses off the table, there’s nothing else keeping the Senate from voting whether to convict former President Donald Trump with incitement of insurrection. Here’s how it’s going:

The Senate is voting on whether former President Trump incited the insurrection on Jan. 6 — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 13, 2021

Final Senate vote is happening now. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) February 13, 2021

Over/under 55 conviction votes — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 13, 2021

#Breaking: The Senate is voting on whether to convict Donald Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection. Their choice: Guilty or Not Guilty. 67 votes needed for conviction. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

GOP Sen. Burr votes guilty. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 13, 2021

Burr voted guilty. Wow. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 13, 2021

The Senators are voting from their desks, saying "guilty" or "not guilty" aloud. @BillCassidy has just voted "GUILTY." — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) February 13, 2021

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy votes to convict former President Trump in impeachment trial — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 13, 2021

MS. COLLINS: "Guilty." — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 13, 2021

Senate Republicans voting guilty so far: Burr

Cassidy

Collins — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 13, 2021

MS. MURKOWSKI: "Guilty." — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 13, 2021

Sen McConnell (Minority Leader) R Not Guilty — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) February 13, 2021

Graham votes not guilty. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 13, 2021

Mike Lee votes not guilty. — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) February 13, 2021

Moderate WVirginia Dem Manchin votes guilty — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 13, 2021

Here’s a shocker:

MR. ROMNEY: "Guilty." — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 13, 2021

Republican Senator Mitt Romney votes to convict former President Trump in impeachment trial — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 13, 2021

Just a reminder that, before today, only one Senator had ever voted to convict a President from his own party (Romney, 374 days ago). — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) February 13, 2021

Republican Senator Ben Sasse votes to convict former President Trump in impeachment trial — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 13, 2021

Toomey is 7th Guilty vote from GOP — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) February 13, 2021

Seven Republicans vote to convict Donald Trump: Burr, Collins, Cassidy, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse and Toomey. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 13, 2021

Enough R votes now for acquittal #impeachment — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) February 13, 2021

Game over:

Trump has been acquitted (not guilty) for a second time on impeachment charges. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) February 13, 2021

Final Senate vote 57 guilty, 43 not guilty. Trump is acquitted. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 13, 2021

And the vote is 57-43. Trump is acquitted after Democrats fail to get the 2/3 majority votes necessary to convict. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 13, 2021

Senate acquits Donald Trump with 7 GOP defections, an outcome everyone knew would happen. The media narrative these past five days has been starkly different than the political verdict, given the two-thirds constiututional requirement — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) February 13, 2021

BREAKING: US Senate votes to acquit former President Trump on article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection." pic.twitter.com/UAYXuYaAnL — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 13, 2021

Former President Donald J. Trump acquitted of inciting insurrection — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 13, 2021

Here’s how it went down:

Baldwin: Guilty

Barrasso: Not guilty

Bennet: Guilty

Blackburn: Not guilty

Blumenthal: Guilty

Blunt: Not guilty

Booker: Guilty

Boozman: Not guilty

Braun: Not guilty

Brown: Guilty

Burr: Guilty

Cantwell: Guilty

Capito: Not Guilty — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

Cardin: Guilty

Carper: Guilty

Casey: Guilty

Cassidy: Guilty

Collins: Guilty

Coons: Guilty

Cornyn: Not guilty — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

Cortez Masto: Guilty

Cotton: Not Guilty

Cramer: Not Guilty

Crapo: Not guilty

Cruz: Not guilty

Daines: Not guilty

Duckworth: Guilty

Durbin: Guilty

Ernst: Not guilty

Feinstein: Guilty

Fischer: Not guilty

Gillibrand: Guilty

Graham: Not guilty

Grassley: Not guilty

Hagerty: Not guilty — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

Hasan: Guilty

Hawley: Not guilty

Heinrich: Guilty

Hickenlooper: Guilty

Hirono: Guilty

Hoeven: Not guilty

Hyde-Smith: Not guilty

Inhofe: Not guilty

Johnson: Not guilty

Kaine: guilty

Kelly: Guilty

Kennedy: Not guilty

King: Guilty

Klobuchar: Guilty

Leahy: Guilty

Lee: Not guilty — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

Lujan: Guilt

Lummis: Not guilty

Manchin: Guilty

Markey: Guilty

Marshall: Not guilty

McConnell: Not guilty

Menendez: Guilty

Merkley: Guilty

Moran: Not guilty

Murkowski: Guilty

Murphy: Guilty

Murray: Guilty

Ossoff: Guilty

Padilla: Guilty

Paul: Not guilty

Peters: Guilty — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

Portman: Not guilty

Reed: guilty

Risch: Not guilty

Romney: Guilty

Rosen: Guilty

Rounds: Not guilty

Rubio: Not guilty

Sanders: Not guilty

Sasse: Guilty

Schatz: Guilty

Schumer: Guilty

Scott Fl: Not Guilty

Scott SC: Not Guilty — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

Shaheen: Guilty

Shelby: not guilty

Sinema: Guilty

Smith: guilty

Stabenow: Guilty

Sullivan: Not guilty

Tester: Guilty

Thune: Not guilty

Tillis: Not guilty

Toomey: Guilty

Tuberville: Not guilty

Van Hollen: guilty

Warner: Guilty

Warnock: Guilty

Warren: Guilty

Whitehouse: guilty — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

Wicker: not guilty

Wyden: Guilty

Young: Not guilty — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 13, 2021

Update:

Trump has already released a statement:

Fmr President Donald Trump statement on acquittal: "This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it,…" — John R Parkinson (@jparkABC) February 13, 2021

Trump statement makes clear he’s not going away: “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you…” pic.twitter.com/vOCD30rTqW — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 13, 2021

Update:

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who considers every Republican victory “a day that will live in infamy,” surprised no one with his statement:

Chuck Schumer declares vote to acquit Trump as a vote “that will live in infamy.” pic.twitter.com/2mulOgpmsv — Roger Simon (@politicoroger) February 13, 2021

