We knew that the southern border was going to open up once Joe Biden was inaugurated as president, although he’s still being forced to send unaccompanied migrant children to Obama-era “overflow facilities” with cage-like features due to the influx of illegal aliens.

President Biden’s not going to tell ICE to stand down entirely, but his instructions to the agency will make some of the “Abolish ICE” crowd happy. Biden is prioritizing deportations to those who pose a national security threat and on recent arrivals, and that’s it. Not a priority are illegal immigrants charged with DUI, tax fraud, drug crimes, or simple assault — local law enforcement can handle them (but not deport them).

One-horse pony Peter Doocy once again put Psaki on the spot:

Doocy 🔥: There's some new reporting that ICE is going to get some new guidance to no longer focus on deporting illegal immigrants who have been convicted of DUI, simple assault, solicitation, drug-based crimes among other things…[H]ow that is in the interest of public safety? pic.twitter.com/kybf9wE3rt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 8, 2021

Here, for one. The Texas Tribune has a piece on Biden’s new instructions for ICE:

While ICE’s new operational plans are not yet final, interim instructions sent to senior officials point to a major shift in enforcement. Agents will no longer seek to deport immigrants for crimes such as driving under the influence and assault, and will focus instead on national security threats, recent border crossers, and people completing prison and jail terms for aggravated felony convictions. “Generally, these convictions would not include drug-based crimes (less serious offenses), simple assault, DUI, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax crimes, solicitation, or charges without convictions,” acting Director Tae Johnson told senior officials in a Thursday email advising them on how to operate while new guidelines are finalized. The Biden administration is attempting to reorient ICE, a law enforcement agency that has seen its priorities swing wildly from one administration to the next. But frustrated ICE officials say the proposed changes will take away agents’ discretion and severely constrain their ability to arrest and deport criminals.

It must be great to be an ICE agent while Biden is attempting to reorient the agency.

Psaki’s fan club in the comments is cheering her own for “owning” Doocey, but we still didn’t hear the answer to his question of how these new guidelines are in the interest of public safety and instead of in the interest of illegal aliens.

