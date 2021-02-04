A lot of Democrats weren’t happy with President Biden last week when the White House tweeted that $1,400 checks were on the way after he’d promised that if Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were elected to the Senate, $2,000 relief checks would “go out the door immediately.”

While Biden voters wait for those $2,000 checks that are never coming, they can check their mailboxes for masks, if the Biden administration can get its plan in action, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain told NBC News.

It’s all part of Biden’s plan to have every American wear a mask for just 100 days — never mind that Americans have been masked up since last spring and there’s plenty of talk about how two or even three masks would be more effective to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Exactly. No one’s going around without a mask because they can’t get one.

Don’t forget that Klain was President Obama’s Ebola czar, so he’s been to this rodeo before.

