As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, the House impeachment managers wrote a letter to Donald Trump inviting him to “provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021.” It was one of those offers you can’t refuse; the impeachment managers made it clear they’d interpret his absence as strong evidence of his guilt:

It seems as though Trump has had time to consider the invitation and decided to decline, according to an email sent by attorneys Bruce Castor and David Schoen to Rep. Jamie Raskin. “We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt. As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative interference in this unconstitutional proceeding,” it begins.

Trending

Perfectly stated.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: attorneyDonald Trumpimpeachmentinvitationpublicity stunttestify