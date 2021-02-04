As Twitchy reported earlier Thursday, the House impeachment managers wrote a letter to Donald Trump inviting him to “provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021.” It was one of those offers you can’t refuse; the impeachment managers made it clear they’d interpret his absence as strong evidence of his guilt:
5) Impeachment mgrs: "If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021."
It seems as though Trump has had time to consider the invitation and decided to decline, according to an email sent by attorneys Bruce Castor and David Schoen to Rep. Jamie Raskin. “We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt. As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative interference in this unconstitutional proceeding,” it begins.
JUST IN – Trump will not testify at the impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/a1KyNYrK7s
