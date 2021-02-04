In case you missed it, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — whom HuffPost describes as “the QAnon congresswoman who supported executing prominent Democrats” — was stripped of her committee assignments Thursday night, with 11 Republicans joining the Democrats.

CNBC’s John Harwood believes Democrats shouldn’t have to worry that they might be next because there’s no one comparable in the Democratic Party:

Trending

He hooked up with a Chinese spy and is still on the House Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart voted to expel Greene, but he has a couple of Democrats in mind who should receive similar treatment, regardless of what Harwood believes:

And here’s a throwback:

Remember how they watered down their censure of Rep. Ilhan Omar until it was a generic statement against all bigotry?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: committee assignmentsJohn HarwoodMario Diaz-BalartMarjorie Taylor Greene