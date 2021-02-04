In case you missed it, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — whom HuffPost describes as “the QAnon congresswoman who supported executing prominent Democrats” — was stripped of her committee assignments Thursday night, with 11 Republicans joining the Democrats.

Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene — the QAnon congresswoman who supported executing prominent Democrats — has been stripped of her committee assignments. The vote was mostly along party lines, with 11 Republicans voting in support of the resolution. https://t.co/3VG13CtJXc — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) February 4, 2021

CNBC’s John Harwood believes Democrats shouldn’t have to worry that they might be next because there’s no one comparable in the Democratic Party:

the problem w/Republican warnings that Democrats will one day get the MTG treatment is that no Democrat in Congress is remotely comparable to MTG — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 4, 2021

A better answer is the Republicans are spineless and won’t return the favor. — Monty Green (@ogilville1) February 5, 2021

Why do you defend anti-Semites, John? https://t.co/tdBLMtCkCM — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 4, 2021

This is how it works, right? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 4, 2021

A sitting U.S. congresswoman ordered a mob to "absolutely harass" Trump Administration staffers in public, sir. https://t.co/fpzJGuySot — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 5, 2021

Eric Swallwell said the US Government would nuke its own territory. You hack. https://t.co/7lOx71gChe — RBe (@RBPundit) February 5, 2021

He hooked up with a Chinese spy and is still on the House Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart voted to expel Greene, but he has a couple of Democrats in mind who should receive similar treatment, regardless of what Harwood believes:

I’ve previously stated that MTG’s comments are unacceptable, & today I voted to remove her from her committee assignments. These are also members I’ve consistently said should be removed from committee assignments for their irresponsible, inflammatory speech:

📖a thread📖 — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) February 4, 2021

When Ilhan Omar continuously made anti-Semitic comments about Israel, Nancy Pelosi swept it under the rug and suggested that they “move forward.” Why wasn’t she removed from her role on a committee that helps set US policy toward Israel? pic.twitter.com/9fYoz6xa92 — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) February 4, 2021

Why was it excusable for Rep. Maxine Waters to falsely accuse the U.S. government of deliberately trying to poison inner cities with drugs in the 1980s? Or to incite violence against Trump’s cabinet members? https://t.co/37Ihe7w0uN pic.twitter.com/OUIVNCP8Hf — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) February 4, 2021

And here’s a throwback:

We can’t forget former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney, who not only repeatedly engaged in Holocaust denial on social media but also accused the Bush Administration of plotting 9/11. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) February 4, 2021

If MTG is being removed from her committee positions for her past inappropriate comments, then these members should've received the same treatment. I'll continue to demand that Democratic leadership & the press stop the double standard & hold these members equally accountable. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) February 4, 2021

You guys still haven't learned… I think I missed that vote by the Democrats to punish any one of their members. That's right, they're playing for keeps and don't care, you guys are fighting on the field of CNN's choice. — ambien Olympics (@OlympicsAmbien) February 5, 2021

Remember how they watered down their censure of Rep. Ilhan Omar until it was a generic statement against all bigotry?

Related: