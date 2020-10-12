California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned us all last year when he said all voters had to do was to “look out west” to see what Democrats would do once they were back in power in Washington, D.C. President Trump seems to feel the same way, and he’s come up with a succinct campaign message for the people of California:

He makes a good point.

Trending

We’re old enough to remember the #CalExit hashtag and the movement by a group of progressives to have California secede from the United States, depriving the rest of us of California’s “laid-back tolerance.” Maybe if Trump wins those progressives will make an even harder push to have California secede and become its own country.

Here’s an opposing viewpoint from Breitbart’s Joel Pollak, who looks to be doing his impression of Snopes or PolitiFact:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiacampaignDonald TrumpGavin Newsomgoing to hell