As you know if you’ve been following Twitchy for a while, actor Jim Carrey (like Rosie O’Donnell) has a side gig where he paints gruesome-looking portraits of conservatives like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. That one was clearly mean-spirited, but this week he tried his hand at Mitch McConnell — aka The Grim Reaper, Cocaine Mitch, Nuclear Mitch — and came up with something the McConnell campaign site might want to license. You’ve seen Grim Reaper Mitch, but here’s Hellbound Mitch.

Trending

https://twitter.com/MickClm/status/1315083021289127936

As we said earlier, funny how “Saturday Night Live” found an anti-vaxxer to play Joe Biden, whose promising a COVID-19 vaccine.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hellbound MitchJim CarreyMitch McConnellportrait