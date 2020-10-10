Late last month, the New York Times editorial board tackled what they saw as a huge problem: What if President Trump jumped on Twitter around, say, 11 p.m. on election night and declared that he’d won the election? We’ve all been told that it might be weeks or even a month before a winner can be definitively called due to the volume of mail-in ballots; it might appear as though Trump won on election night, but a month later the Democrats might have found enough mail-in ballots in car trunks to declare victory.

The editorial board floated some ideas, such as social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter “introducing friction into the algorithms” to slow down the spread of Trump’s victory tweet.

It looks like the people at Twitter were listening because they’ve rolled out a new rule that no one — not just candidates — may declare victory on Twitter before the race is “authoritatively called.”

“Tweets which include premature claims will be labeled and direct people to our official US election page.”

Time to get it out of your system before the rule kicks in:

Twitter’s really getting into the fact-checking business:

We currently may label Tweets that violate our policies against misleading information about civic integrity, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media. Starting next week, when people attempt to Retweet one of these Tweets with a misleading information label, they will see a prompt pointing them to credible information about the topic before they are able to amplify it.

“Synthetic and manipulated media,” i.e., memes.

