Finally — finally! — reporters are starting to ask Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, questions. It hasn’t helped that Biden (and Kamala Harris) haven’t taken questions at their appearances, but the media finally seems interested in getting Biden to go on record if he’ll pack the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett is seated even though people have already voted. On Saturday, Biden told a local reporter that American voters “don’t deserve” an answer to the question, and he tried some projection too by claiming it is the Republicans who are unconstitutionally packing the courts.

In an attempt to give Biden an assist, Sam Berger, a vice president at the Center for American Progress, has issued a handy chart of conservative court-packing that has nothing to do with Biden adding seats to the Supreme Court to ensure a liberal majority.

Conservative court packing in one chart. pic.twitter.com/MvnM9S2xgP — Sam Berger (@SamBerger_DC) October 10, 2020

And?

Democrats are having a really hard grappling with the idea that the Senate exercising its constitutional duty to fill vacancies is not "court packing" in the sense that they propose to do by adding seats to SCOTUS. Voters are not this stupid. https://t.co/6qcdX3VCJ6 — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) October 10, 2020

The fact that Democrats are trying their darndest to confuse people about the court-packing plan that has been proposed suggests they know it's a either a bad idea or, at least, an unpopular idea. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) October 10, 2020

that's right sam that's what court packing is — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 10, 2020

This is nothing more than an attempt to obfuscate what court packing means. — TheUnusualSuspect (@beerandtokens) October 10, 2020

You don't have much familiarity with civics, do you? — Steven Walk (@realStevenWalk) October 10, 2020

Here's the difference, Sam. These openings are not conjured out of thin air. — John Coctostan 🎃 (@coctolstan) October 10, 2020

Filling vacant seats is not court packing 🙄 — Big_A (@asomer) October 10, 2020

Filling empty seats is not "court-packing" and you know that unless you're being a disingenuous hack. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) October 10, 2020

Center for American Progress vice president, so yes, disingenuous hack.

Look at the big brain on Sam. 😂 — vinne (@vinne88755581) October 10, 2020

You don’t seriously think your followers are this stupid, do you? — Clarence Vatternat (@vatternat) October 10, 2020

He’s counting on it to bail Biden out of an unpopular corner he’s painted himself into.

Umm…I believe that’s called “filling vacancies”. Dumbass. — AFiscal Hawk (@AFiscalHawk) October 10, 2020

And Biden’s the one who’s promising to bring us back to “normalcy.”

