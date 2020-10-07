We learned today that a police officer in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old named Alvin Cole. The Milwaukee district attorney wrote a letter to the police chief saying there was sufficient evidence that Joseph Mensah believed deadly force was necessary. For what it’s worth, Cole and Mensah are both black.

So if you’re wondering why super-reporter Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the ground in Wauwatosa Wednesday night, that’s why. And he’s following a group of rioters as they smash store windows, and then the windows of private homes.

On the ground in Wauwatosa for @townhallcom and some in the BLM crowd are smashing storefront windows. pic.twitter.com/rYwNrlmtMq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

Some rioters in Wauwatosa, WI are now smashing windows of homes. People in the crowd tried to stop them from targeting homes. pic.twitter.com/vIiDQDPzTr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

The BLM crowd marched towards a line of police officers in Wauwatosa and began to throw projectiles. Police fired tear gas and pepper balls in response. pic.twitter.com/VsHD0flYfX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

That was a Kumon Learning Center they just smashed open😑 pic.twitter.com/ABO9cZ0N0m — =MCB= (@Mattaphysics) October 8, 2020

Makes sense, smash the business that provides extra educational support to kids. — P (@PPFleegrr_87) October 8, 2020

Looks mostly peaceful — Spencer Tabbert (@SpencerTabbert) October 8, 2020

Yeah that solves problems… arrest them all. — Tim Reitberger (@Timmy1310) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris voters didn’t like her performance, took to the streets. — J_S_Miller 🇺🇸 (TheMe) (@18_4_LIFE) October 8, 2020

All communists are bastards. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) October 8, 2020

Is it mostly peaceful though? — 🇺🇸American🇺🇸Woman✝️💜 (@AmericanMom0) October 8, 2020

REAL news. Thanks for doing the job the rest refuse to do. — Dennis (@DennisK9G) October 8, 2020

Related: