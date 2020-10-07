We learned today that a police officer in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old named Alvin Cole. The Milwaukee district attorney wrote a letter to the police chief saying there was sufficient evidence that Joseph Mensah believed deadly force was necessary. For what it’s worth, Cole and Mensah are both black.

So if you’re wondering why super-reporter Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the ground in Wauwatosa Wednesday night, that’s why. And he’s following a group of rioters as they smash store windows, and then the windows of private homes.

