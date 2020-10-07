On Monday, Twitchy ran a piece about a doctor named James Phillips, who seems to have TDS himself, which makes him a perfect fit for mainstream media panels. As we reported, he was very concerned about President Trump’s lack of tweets:

I know it’s not a typical indicator of illness but I’m concerned the most telling “lab value” indicating the President’s health is the # of tweets in the last 24 hours. Almost zero. It’s unprecedented, particularly as the election nears. Be wary of mimics from his staff. #COVID19 — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

He also condemned Trump’s drive-by to wave to supporters gathered outside Walter Reed, even though the drive-by was approved by Walter Reed physicians.

Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential “drive-by” just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

Steve Krakauer noticed that Phillips removed “Walter Reed attending physician” from his Twitter bio the same day:

These tweets went viral – 120,000+ RTs – with this guy on NBC, ABC and CNN (and more) BECAUSE he had in his bio that he’s a “Walter Reed attending physician.” Today, he removed that from his bio. https://t.co/i5B4kZc9Ah — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 5, 2020

Our colleague from Twitchy sister-site RedState, @SisterToldja, found a screencap:

As @SteveKrak correctly pointed out, the "Walter Reed attending" part of @DrPhillipsMD Twitter bio is now gone. Here's what it looked like before it was scrubbed. pic.twitter.com/pTFujO9FAb — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 5, 2020

Krakauer has looked further, and it seems Phillips disappeared from a “COVID recovery” website where he was listed as a CNN medical analyst:

A TV doc trashing Trump on Twitter isn’t news. But when he’s on TV this week as a “Walter Reed physician” trashing the SUV ride…his background is suddenly relevant (especially as he start deleting websites and scrubbing bios). My @FourthWatch newsletter: https://t.co/Zw29SOO0lA — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 7, 2020

Dr. James Phillips was listed as a “consultant” for a "COVID recovery” website until yesterday – along with Dr. Zeke Emanuel, the architect of Obamacare, when the website was taken offline. He described himself as a CNN Medical Analyst until yesterday: https://t.co/Zw29SOO0lA pic.twitter.com/hELNylY2oE — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 7, 2020

Krakauer reports:

Again, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Phillips’ medical advice or information is faulty or that he has a grudge against President Trump which is causing him to tweet the way he did on Sunday. However it’s worth noting that he’s also not a fully neutral observer, and just a “Walter Reed attending physician” who was so moved by the moment he had to call out the President. The media is so hungry for anti-Trump voices of authority, they instantly attach to someone who appears to be a doctor at the same facility Trump is being treated – when the reality appears to be different.

That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play. — Dr. James P. Phillips, MD (@DrPhillipsMD) October 4, 2020

Dr. Phillips, why did you remove “Walter Reed attending physician” from your bio today? Is that a true description of your current work? — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 5, 2020

As far as we know, Krakauer never heard back, but if you want to find Phillips, just check any of the broadcast or cable news networks.

Related: