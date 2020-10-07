Sen. Kamala Harris kicked off the vice presidential debate by laying into the Trump administration and “over 210,000 dead bodies,” as we knew she would. However, she was also asked what a Biden-Harris administration would do differently. Well, whatever it is, they’re going to do it nationally, if not constitutionally.

Is she just not going to answer? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 8, 2020

So her plan is not to answer questions, but to campaign. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 8, 2020

Notice how @KamalaHarris isn’t answering the question at all. #VPDebate — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 8, 2020

Page: So, what are you going to do about covid that's different from what Trump would do?

Harris: Trump is mean and bad and orange. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2020

Harris is listing things Trump is already doing as her and Biden’s plan. #VPdebate — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 8, 2020

Kamala said she has a covid plan, but was very clear that she has no interest in actually describing the plan — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 8, 2020

Softball question to Kamala Harris from Susan Page to start debate and now she's not even answering it, instead, going into a rehearsed attack about COVID. The question was what the Biden plan is and she just said she had one without explaining it. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 8, 2020

When Vice President Pence was given an opportunity to reply, he seemed to suggest the same thing, dropping the plagiarism bomb on Joe Biden.

“Looks a little bit like plagiarism, something Joe Biden knows something about.” – Pence WOW #VPdebate — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence drops the plagiarism charge on Biden at the end of his question when saying that Biden's plan is basically what they're already doing. Pence bringing out the claws early. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 8, 2020

Plagiarizing Joe! — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 8, 2020

Plagiarism, something Biden knows about. 😂 — 𝘔𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 (@melifix) October 8, 2020

“It looks like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about.” A canned line, but a good one. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 8, 2020

It was a good clean shot from Pence.