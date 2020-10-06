In breaking news, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who decided to brandish firearms (including an inoperable handgun) when a Black Lives Matter mob entered their private property on their way to the mayor’s house to protest, have been indicted on charges of exhibiting guns at protesters (that sounds made-up for the occasion) and tampering with evidence.

A grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey Tuesday on charges of exhibiting guns at protesters in a June incident in their neighborhood.

Additionally, the grand jury added a charge of tampering with evidence for both members of the couple.

Afterward, Mark McCloskey expressed frustration with the fact no protesters were charged in the incident.

“They broke down our gate, they trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people are now charged with anything,” Mark McCloskey stated. “We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law license.”

Dana Loesch weighed in, saying self-defense is under attack:

As Twitchy reported; Patricia McCloskey’s handgun was inoperable when police seized it; however, in a bizarre turn, Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Hinckley had firearms experts put the gun back together to show that it was “readily capable of lethal use.”

As Twitchy also reported, former Assistant Missouri Attorney General John M. Reeves posted a thread in September in which he argued the case has no legal basis and should be thrown out. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt back in July had tweeted “enough is enough” and said he’d be “entering the case to defend Missourians’ right to protect their families and property.”

We’re not sure how “exhibiting guns at protesters” is going to stand up in a castle doctrine state with a mob of trespassers.

