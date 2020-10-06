NBC News and Lester Holt hosted a town hall with Joe Biden Monday night that didn’t manage to grab much attention, seeing as the media were so laser-focused on spinning the news that President Trump was being released from Walter Reed and being allowed to quarantine at the White House, where he took off his mask (outdoors, with no one around) and shot a video telling people not to let coronavirus fears dominate them.

The Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson and David Rutz have put together a fantastic video showing a couple of undecided voters at Biden’s town hall who just happened to be featured earlier on MSNBC showing their support for Biden.

.@NBCNews featured a pair of "undecided" voters during a network town hall earlier this week who had previously declared their support for Democratic nominee @JoeBiden on the network's sister channel, @MSNBC. via @CAndersonMO and @DavidRutz pic.twitter.com/gKW1Sh3bb5 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 6, 2020

What a scam.

Not even surprised. There are banana republics less blatantly corrupt than our mainstream media. https://t.co/GjxdmxH09G — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) October 6, 2020

Who else isn't shocked by this? https://t.co/qfB0o65GT5 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 6, 2020

100% no one — 001001001 (@V5nRvTtIZpBG07x) October 6, 2020

Nothing but deception for the DNC — 🎃 FreeGeneralFlynn Keenly Aware 🇺🇸 (@keenfamily) October 6, 2020

Political theater. — Taxi Crabb (@TaxiCrabb) October 6, 2020

Wow what a clown show. So this creepy old racist has so few voters that they have to recycle two of them? — DataBugg (@DataBugg) October 6, 2020

It’s all one gigantic psy-op. Really it’s just so brazen at this point. — Chris (@hndlunspecified) October 6, 2020

😂 — Travis Banwart (@travisbanwart) October 6, 2020

They are undecided how many votes they are casting for Biden. — Tim Thorson (@TimThorson2) October 6, 2020

Lester Holt cheating again. — 333🎃🎃 (@thecruisechick) October 6, 2020

@LesterHoltNBC you are a joke — Deep State Trades (@CapCube) October 6, 2020

FRAUDS. No surprise here. — Real_Col_BuckTweet (@GuyGadboisGuyG1) October 6, 2020

They know better than to put Biden on a stage with someone who might ask him a tough question; he’d probably poke them in the chest, call them a lying dog-faced pony solider, and tell them to vote for the other guy.

