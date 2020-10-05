Sorry to disappoint the Resistance, Democrats, and the media, but here’s how it went down. President Trump tested positive for COVID-19, flew to Walter Reed for treatment, and is now being discharged after a weekend in the hospital to quarantine at the White House. Something those groups don’t seem to understand is that Trump is an optimist: We take it as a compliment to the doctors at Walter Reed that Trump is saying he feels better than he did 20 years ago, and we’d wild a guess that he was crediting the medicine and not the coronavirus for that.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty is now claiming that Trump is saying COVID-19 is a “youth elixir.”

Trump is now claiming Covid is a youth elixir. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) October 5, 2020

He isn't. But whatever… right, Karen? https://t.co/GXHELcZ1q0 — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) October 5, 2020

No, that's not at all what he claimed. — Middle East Peaceful Moose (@MooseMilk1985) October 5, 2020

Yep, that's exactly what he said. They're never going to learn. https://t.co/hFIHUrYlAB — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 5, 2020

No he didn’t. The drugs that doctors have given him likely alleviate symptoms and make him genuinely think he’s better. That doesn’t actually make him better, and may give him a false sense of how well he is. But that is not the same as calling the virus itself a “youth elixir.” https://t.co/AVziNTPT1L — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) October 5, 2020

The media since 1992, in a nutshell: “This thing a Republican said is actually this insane thing a Republican didn’t say.” For every media reaction that hasn’t followed this pattern, I can show you a hundred that did. https://t.co/miqxCBBRih — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) October 5, 2020

Seriously Karen. That’s what you got from that? — AdamSmith (@AdamJS240) October 5, 2020

If you read the statement correctly he’s referring to the drugs he took and their effects on how he feels now. — Austin F. (@AustinFromm2) October 5, 2020

"Reporter" stating what she thinks he meant by the tweet rather than just reporting on the tweet. — Christine Breasbois (@ChristineBreas1) October 5, 2020

Wow fantastic interpretation. I think you elegantly distilled the essence of his tweet. Great job! A+ — dewired (@dewired) October 5, 2020

Sad that he's feeling better? — Michelle Anderson (@MichPAnders) October 5, 2020

You seem upset that he is feeling better. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) October 5, 2020

You sound mad — Blue Ajax (@BlueAjax1) October 5, 2020

Sounds like someone is pissed that the President is doing better. — DILLIGAF (@EEAGLEEYE07) October 5, 2020

At some point you would think you and your buddies would realize that you do not further your cause by acting like a scorned child. — Michael Boyd, WMCP®, RICP® (@real_mhb) October 5, 2020

Is it impossible for the MSM to be happy that someone survived COVID??? — Long little doggie (@54Doggie) October 5, 2020

That someone survived COVID, or that Trump survived COVID?

