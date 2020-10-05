Over on CNN, media hall monitor Brian Stelter has already declared a coronavirus coverup, but he’s not the only journalist to have lost his mind over President Trump having tested positive for COVID-19, tweeting an upbeat video from Walter Reed, doing a drive-by to thank supporters, and being discharged and returning to the White House Monday evening.

Hunter Walker of Yahoo News says he asked President Trump (we assume as he was boarding Marine One) whether he’s a superspreader.

I asked President Trump how many of his staffers are sick and whether he is "a superspreader." He ignored me and simply said, "Thank you very much everybody." — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 5, 2020

Dear diary … He ignored me.

Are you okay? https://t.co/EYSQssBUDd — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 5, 2020

Literally North Korea. Hope you're doing OK. https://t.co/CBv7cwhKrZ — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 5, 2020

I should have known it was you. You’re a joke. https://t.co/dKDl5ipCsb — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) October 5, 2020

You and Audie Murphy, storming German machine gun emplacements, same-same. https://t.co/4Dd65VPjSq — Simon Templar (@fridryk) October 5, 2020

Dear Diary, Don walked by and ignored me… https://t.co/j9u6ZLuLxG — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) October 5, 2020

Your life just changed forever. https://t.co/HK6qdKSEaY — Michael Buffington (@MBuffington) October 5, 2020

Congratulations on your career in the boys choir, that voice could break glass in St Patrick’s! https://t.co/5lvxve0zCV — Peachy Keenan 🇺🇸⚔️ (@KeenanPeachy) October 5, 2020

So brave. Thank you for putting your life on the line for the truth. https://t.co/WA0Ri3t3vn — Dain Carter (@dcb_ovo) October 5, 2020

Journalism today is yelling a question at the President, getting ignored, and then tweeting about it as if you've accomplished something. Every last one of them fighting for twitter retweets over an unanswered ridiculous question. https://t.co/5DTWkBxKBQ — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 5, 2020

Imagine admitting you're the idiot that did this. https://t.co/rAgeV4ofzb — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) October 5, 2020

I wouldve ignored you too. https://t.co/5DTWkBxKBQ — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 5, 2020

The president has a pretty strong sense of whom to ignore.

