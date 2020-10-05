Dear Lord, we can’t take much more of CNN’s Brian Stelter. Just for a break, here’s CBS News’s Mark Knoller, one of the last few actual reporters out there:

Marine One comes in for a landing on the South Lawn after brief flight from Walter Reed. pic.twitter.com/T4bhTxOTcv — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2020

But what about the context, Knoller? Stelter was watching President Trump boarding Marine One for the flight back to the White House and called it “what strongmen do in autocratic regimes” — a “Dear Leader” sort of approach. And then he started getting into the coverup nonsense.

.@brianstelter: It's not a real show of strength but it's a performative show of strength, this is what strong men do in autocratic regimes…Meanwhile, there are big questions about the coverup…We moved from this possibly being a coverup to actually being a coverup. pic.twitter.com/fbF4qEQPUE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 5, 2020

What?

CNN’s @brianstelter on Trump leaving the hospital: “This is what strong men do in autocratic regimes. Thankfully we’re in a democracy, but this is the kind of thing you see from strong men who want to appear to be leading — it's a 'Dear Leader' sort of approach." pic.twitter.com/3Awjro3jkg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 5, 2020

STELTER: “It's not a real show of strength but it's a performative show of strength, this is what strong men do in autocratic regimes… We moved from this possibly being a coverup to actually being a coverup.”pic.twitter.com/A9PEAjOT9G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 5, 2020

tommorow they simultaneously claim hes dying and faking it at the same time — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) October 5, 2020

These people have gone fully insane — bart bandelay (@BBandelay) October 5, 2020

Helter Stelter is a potato head. 🥔 — NoBlowoutsForPlebs (@CatyKean) October 5, 2020

Totally normal people. — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) October 5, 2020

Sounds like that clown @BrianKarem shouting nonsense again… — Gregizona #FreeOrdy (@murgatr0id) October 5, 2020

Man… everytime you think Trump couldn’t possibly break them anymore — Nik Lentz (@NikLentz) October 5, 2020

This is what performers do for an audience with no intelligence or taste. Reality TV consumers. — Christopher Mohamed Goldberg (@GoldbergMohamed) October 5, 2020

I would like to think that all CNN viewers roll their eyes when he says things like this but I know they don’t — Doug Moran (@dougmoran) October 5, 2020

Obviously, some of us are not living in the same reality. All I saw was a man walk onto a plane. No context necessary. — Joselyn Collier (@JoselynECollier) October 5, 2020

Stelter is a potato — ZamieT (@t_zamie) October 5, 2020

Stelter is insufferable — Rainbowrain (@Raindroppuddle) October 5, 2020

Please link us to your sources to prove this is a cover-up. Thx! — Beverly Denton Aycock (@geotchr) October 5, 2020

CNN is on suicide watch — Alex (@Alex22248895) October 5, 2020

CNN- the most fair and balanced channel in America! The bastion of fairness. Always honest, trustworthy commentary on the days leading stories… welcome to CNN — Working Capital (@WorkingCap205) October 5, 2020

So @brianstelter you’re saying that he never actually had COVID? You’ve become less credible than Alex Jones. Congrats. — The Celtics ah (still) the Balls 🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) October 5, 2020

Donald Trump has utterly DESTROYED little Brian Stelter. He is permanently disabled; a mental basket case. — Ottoe Dyedact (@Ottoe_Dyedact) October 5, 2020

Unbelievable.

