We don’t have the full clip so we don’t know just how high the creep factor was when Joe Biden was addressing young girls at a rally, but it’s worth watching to hear him tell his crowd of supporters that, “The bad news for you is, I’m coming back.”

“The bad news is” creepy uncle Joe strikes again. pic.twitter.com/KL3HFFxlIE — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 5, 2020

I guess the staffer on the earpiece was a little slow on the draw today. — Sean L (@BDLinMA) October 5, 2020

They are trying to make this circus a new normal, by any means necessary! — Eddie Felsson (@EddieFelsson) October 5, 2020

Please tell me this isn't real, PLEASE! — Son of ᛚᚮᚴᛁ (@MidnightStaples) October 5, 2020

The best of the left for 2020😬 — andy sturgeon (@da_Fishy1) October 5, 2020

I don’t understand how people can vote for him🤔 — Jennifer (@Just_Jennnifer) October 5, 2020

Ewwww — Georgia Lady Patriot (@gevh59) October 5, 2020

The Great Orator — DK13🇺🇸🏒🇺🇸 (@dk13_chrisdano) October 5, 2020

Why? Why does he speak?!? — Mary Ficarra (@maryficarra) October 5, 2020

Good grief — Linda Lemieux (@valemieux) October 5, 2020

When senility is the better of two options 😬 — Kim Stark (@kim01x) October 5, 2020

Yep, that’s his muscle memory working it right there. 🤮 — Karen M (@sfkarenmac) October 5, 2020

“The bad news is I’m coming back”…the first honest thing he’s said in a long while. — NoKidding (@setrodawg) October 5, 2020

Here’s another angle:

These are the young girls that Biden wants to see dance in 4 years. Yikes pic.twitter.com/Gz6F8A1rka — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 5, 2020

Related: