We haven’t heard from Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade in quite a while; not even President Trump brought her up during the first presidential debate, and he was going for the jugular. However, Reade is set to speak up on “60 Minutes” this Sunday and reveal why Biden should never be president.

The catch? Reade is speaking exclusively to “60 Minutes” Australia, so if you live in Australia, be sure to tune into Channel 9 to watch.

Opponent of the opponent. A former staffer of @JoeBiden reveals why the Democrat candidate should never be President. SUNDAY on @Channel9, Tara Reade speaks exclusively to #60Mins about claims Biden sexually assaulted her. pic.twitter.com/pDkCIgycHV — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) October 1, 2020

Wait.. 60 minutes AUSTRALIA is running this??? Hey US Media.. what happened? https://t.co/eAVzcx8omA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2020

The Australian 60 minutes RULES — please join me binge watching episodes on YouTube 👀 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 3, 2020

Bro, 60 minutes Australia is actually decent. They have covered many US stories that slide under the radar here. — Modern News Media 🇺🇸 (@modernnewsmedia) October 3, 2020

They also did several epstein episodes while ours pretended nothing was happening — Lori Davis (@auntrori) October 3, 2020

Australian 60 Minutes is real investigative journalism. Someone put the US 60 Minutes out of it's misery. — Mark Van Doren (@MarkVanDoren6) October 3, 2020

60 mins Australia has balls. Always good stuff — interestedintruth (@interestedintr2) October 3, 2020

Yes but they also ran 2 anti-Trump hit pieces over the past few weeks and one special about the ‘breakdown’ in the Trump marriage. Channel 9 in Australia is completely anti-Trump. — Jay Deks (@DeksJay) October 3, 2020

I'm old enough to remember when the USA 60 Minutes was doing what @Project_Veritas does now. When their cameras arrived, people scattered like it was To Catch A Predator. Then, apparently, somebody took the producers aside and told them what side their bread was buttered on. — Occam's Stubble (@TXOdysseus) October 3, 2020

The US Media is too busy checking that Trump denounces White Supremacy for the 100th time — Ethelyn Angeli (@ethelynangeli) October 3, 2020

American media’s too busy getting anonymous sources to say Trump’s really sick. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 3, 2020

AND ITS HIS OWN FAULT!!! — Lee Southwell (@LeeSouthwell96) October 3, 2020

I’m old enough to remember the “believe all women” command. — Jody somethingsomething (@JodyDraws) October 3, 2020

I keep having trouble whether we are believing all women still or not, it changes so often now. — Trent Wade (@JamesTWade) October 3, 2020

Believe all women when it fits the narrative — Chase Edwards (@SCEdwards707) October 3, 2020

I guess Chris Wallace forgot to ask him about this — R C Taylor (@littlenewsnetwk) October 3, 2020

Ask Kamala Harris about it at the vice-presidential debate. She had some thoughts.

Americans may need to start watching foreign news media to find out what's going on in the USA. — Jimmy Gandhi (@jimmygandhi) October 3, 2020

