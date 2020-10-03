We’re already learning that the media certainly doesn’t trust President Trump’s doctors, but that’s nothing new. Remember back in January 2018 when Trump had a physical and was said to be in good condition? The media didn’t buy that Trump weighed 239 pounds, and NBC News super-reporter asked if the president would step on a scale in public to prove it. Jake Tapper noted that David Plouffe and Harry Reid were both attacking Trump as overweight.

Here we are more than two-and-a-half years later and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt is still hanging onto that weigh-in:

So Trump’s doctor is lying to us, but you know who has the real scoop on Trump’s condition? Vladimir Putin and the Russians. Here’s Harvard professor and CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem:

