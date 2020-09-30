As Twitchy reported, on the very day that it was announced no police officers would be charged with the murder of Breonna Taylor, reporters on the scene caught a U-Haul pulling up and unloading a ton of prefabricated riot shields and protest signs.

One of those who captured images of the coordinated protests was Brendan Gutenschwager, who was on the scene in Louisville. Now he says Instagram has covered up the description of his video with a “Missing Context” warning.

Instagram did not just…

This post is completely factual and 100% accurate. Who are the “independent fact-checkers” saying otherwise? I was literally there, reporting precisely what happened in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/Em2qj2Hfxz — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 30, 2020

PolitiFact concluded that the photo was “missing context,” and under “More information,” it listed Louisville, a U-Haul and George Soros.” We’re certain Soros was the sticking point for PolitiFact, but Gutenschwager never mentioned him.

They literally tagged my post because 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 people started conspiracy theories about the Uhaul. Nothing in the PolitiFact article they link to are claims I made in my post, nor anywhere else for that matter. They just slapped the label on it for posting what really happened. — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 30, 2020

It’s a travesty a biased group like PolitiFact are arbiters of truth and reality. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 30, 2020

We all watched it on livestream who are these people trying to fool — Reddog501 (@TheRedDog_501) September 30, 2020

I watched the live stream…what you wrote is exactly what I watched. — Richard (@rjanderson187) September 30, 2020

My question is, what context is missing? Would help if they explained in detail what they feel is missing from the post. — SIMP meets blue collar worker (@mydaloney) September 30, 2020

They have a cash machine and can change any narrative they choose. — August8 (@Augustine8) September 30, 2020

But they're "just an idea." — Andrew DeMaio (@andrew_demaio) September 30, 2020

The corruption of "fact checkers" happened long ago. — Fendar (@fendar) September 30, 2020

You should have said they were unloading "peaceful" riot shields. — Yamtam (@Yamus08) September 30, 2020

It's not about fact checking, it's about shutting down the truth. They can't spread their narrative if you are showing people the truth. — heather fuehring (@jfuehringswife) September 30, 2020

It's Politifact, they always pull this bullshit. "This post is true, but we designated it as false because we don't like that it makes our political allies look bad." — Grandville (@GrandvilleOR) September 30, 2020

Rioters, not protesters. — OldManHall (@OldManHall1) September 30, 2020

Maybe that was the missing context.

Facebook and Instagram fund their own fact checkers…not so unbiased fact checking going on with the major platforms — coffee4mom (@snicker2mom) September 30, 2020

You said the S word — Let slip the dogs of war! (@MikeAGAllen) September 30, 2020

But his photo description doesn’t mention Soros … even Fox News won’t let you tie anything to Soros these days.

"Fact checking" is the new censoring. It's treading on the 1A. — Johnny Saltmann (@EmpireOfSalt) September 30, 2020

Another perfect example of ‘Who fact checks the fact checkers?’. Your videos speak for themselves. There is nothing to fact check. The video is what it shows to be. — Len L (@Lenny2you) September 30, 2020

